Fur Farm in Minnesota Raided, Every Captive Fox Liberated
In an anonymous communique received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, activists have taken credit for a second fur farm raid in the past week. A fox fur farm in Arlington, Minnesota, saw every fox liberated.
The communique reads, in full:
"this is a call to action.there are a small number of fox prisons left in the so called usa. we went to one owned by tim jahr at 21496 401st Avenue Arlington, MN 55307. we opened every fox cage. they were extremely scared at first but then one popped their beautiful little head out of the cage and it made our hearts melt. much to our surprise two out of the four sheds were full of mink. the mink are still there for now... as we continue to fight against all hierarchies and systems of oppression we acknowledge that these fights are inclusive of both humans and non human animals. fuck speciesism"
As the pelting season grows to a close, these animals were slated for certain death by anal electrocution, gassing or clubbing within the next few weeks, at the age of around seven months, when most profitable for their "owners". Despite being caged for their entire short and brutish lives, captive fox and mink remain genetically wild, and have been proven capable of survival in the wild by the time they are several months old.
Fox killers and their apologists often say the most ridiculous things to try and mitigate their losses after raids like these. Sample absurdities spouted as fact include:
• Many or most of the escaped animals were run over and killed by cars.
In reality, fox and mink farms are located in rural areas with little traffic, the animals are quick and solitary animals, and it beggars belief to imagine them aggregating in the road waiting to be run over by the rare passing vehicle. FALSE!
• Many or most freed animals returned to the farm for shelter or food, or because they loved their captors.
Very funny. And FALSE!
• Captive fox are domesticated.
Despite even generations in captivity, it has been shown scientifically that fox and mink remain genetically wild, and studies with radio-collared mink demonstrate clearly the animals are capable of surviving in the wild. No, they won't starve or freeze to death. Seriously FALSE!
• Released captives are roaming the neighborhoods killing livestock, fish in koi bonds (you can't make this stuff up, and (gasp) family pets.
Captive, now free and wild fox and mink have no desire to be anywhere near humans and their "livestock" or pets. There may be some minimal impact on the local ecosystems temporarily while the animals disperse and learn their way around, but no habitats are decimated or overrun or rendered free of other small animals. And no, the animals do not kill wantonly and more than they need to survive, as one commentator had the audacity to suggest. FALSE!
The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals.
The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 50 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion.
A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/
See more information on this and other fur farm raids at our website: https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
