"How to blow up a pipe line" free film screening & discussion
Sunday, August 27, 2023
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Screening
triplejustice
Humanist Hall
390 27th St, Oakland, CA, 94612
Pls come see the film, & Join post-screening conversation: “what’s next for climate activism?
After the screening, we’ll launch into a large group discussion, We will then break out into small groups to connect with one another & to dive deeply into the issues raised by both the film & the book upon which the film is based. Afterwards, we will come together for report-backs & an exploration of “next steps.”
After the screening, we’ll launch into a large group discussion, We will then break out into small groups to connect with one another & to dive deeply into the issues raised by both the film & the book upon which the film is based. Afterwards, we will come together for report-backs & an exploration of “next steps.”
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 12:39PM
