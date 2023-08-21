top
California Government & Elections

Congressman Tony Cardenas’s Office Consultant Toluca Lake Rep Confirmed as QANON

by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
New information confirms that Jo Ann Rivas, consultant for Congressman Tony Cardenas Office, Board Member of NoHo and Toluca Lake Neighborhood Councils, and consultant/Citizen's Building Oversight Board member, is in fact QANON.
sm_12371221_10156360531895243_1124427219132937938_o.jpg
original image (960x539)
Jo Ann Rivas also known as Jo Ann Gilbert-Rivas has held multiple local government positions over the past decade in the East San Fernando Valley. Currently she is an elected representative to the Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council and an appointed 'Religious' representative to the NoHo Neighborhood Council. Rivas is also a member of the Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council Executive Committee.

NoHo Neighborhood Council Board Member.

School Representative of the NoHo Neighborhood Council and Chair of the Communications Committee for CPAB

Consultant for Congressman Tony Cardenas’s Office.

Los Angeles Valley College Citizen’s Building Oversight Committee Member.

Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department Advisory Board

Professional Expert in Casting for the Entertainment Pathways Boot Camp at Los Angeles Valley College.

Rivas has also been the subject of several news stories about her QANON affiliation and what role she played in the massive multi-million dollar racketeering scheme against Pinner Construction.

| May 13, 2023 | Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College

| May 18, 2023 | Corrupt North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Turned Blind Eye To College Fraud

| Aug 11, 2023 | QANON Adherent worms into Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council/ Tony Cardenas Office

| Aug 13, 2023 | Update: Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council President Recruited QAnon Adherent to Run

We can now confirm that Rivas’s X account (formerly Twitter) @JORI213 has confirmed her adherence and affiliation with the QANON movement, including support for the January 6th Insurrection and Donald Trump's STOP THE STEAL Campaign.

We feel Ms. Rivas's words speak for themself.
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon_1.jpg
original image (1170x1468)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon2.jpg
original image (1170x2223)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon3.jpg
original image (1170x2183)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon4.jpeg
original image (1170x2187)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon5.jpeg
original image (1170x2405)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon6.jpeg
original image (1170x1791)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon7.jpeg
original image (1170x2119)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon8.jpeg
original image (1170x1693)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon10.jpeg
original image (1170x2020)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon11.jpeg
original image (1170x2307)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon12.jpeg
original image (1170x2022)
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Aug 21, 2023 6:45PM
sm_qanon13.jpeg
original image (1170x1988)
