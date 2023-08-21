From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Congressman Tony Cardenas’s Office Consultant Toluca Lake Rep Confirmed as QANON
New information confirms that Jo Ann Rivas, consultant for Congressman Tony Cardenas Office, Board Member of NoHo and Toluca Lake Neighborhood Councils, and consultant/Citizen's Building Oversight Board member, is in fact QANON.
Jo Ann Rivas also known as Jo Ann Gilbert-Rivas has held multiple local government positions over the past decade in the East San Fernando Valley. Currently she is an elected representative to the Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council and an appointed 'Religious' representative to the NoHo Neighborhood Council. Rivas is also a member of the Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council Executive Committee.
NoHo Neighborhood Council Board Member.
School Representative of the NoHo Neighborhood Council and Chair of the Communications Committee for CPAB
Consultant for Congressman Tony Cardenas’s Office.
Los Angeles Valley College Citizen’s Building Oversight Committee Member.
Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department Advisory Board
Professional Expert in Casting for the Entertainment Pathways Boot Camp at Los Angeles Valley College.
Rivas has also been the subject of several news stories about her QANON affiliation and what role she played in the massive multi-million dollar racketeering scheme against Pinner Construction.
| May 13, 2023 | Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College
| May 18, 2023 | Corrupt North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Turned Blind Eye To College Fraud
| Aug 11, 2023 | QANON Adherent worms into Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council/ Tony Cardenas Office
| Aug 13, 2023 | Update: Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council President Recruited QAnon Adherent to Run
We can now confirm that Rivas’s X account (formerly Twitter) @JORI213 has confirmed her adherence and affiliation with the QANON movement, including support for the January 6th Insurrection and Donald Trump's STOP THE STEAL Campaign.
We feel Ms. Rivas's words speak for themself.
