New information confirms that Jo Ann Rivas, consultant for Congressman Tony Cardenas Office, Board Member of NoHo and Toluca Lake Neighborhood Councils, and consultant/Citizen's Building Oversight Board member, is in fact QANON.

Jo Ann Rivas also known as Jo Ann Gilbert-Rivas has held multiple local government positions over the past decade in the East San Fernando Valley. Currently she is an elected representative to the Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council and an appointed 'Religious' representative to the NoHo Neighborhood Council. NoHo Neighborhood Council Board Member.Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department Advisory BoardRivas has also been the subject of several news stories about her QANON affiliation and what role she played in the massive multi-million dollar racketeering scheme against Pinner Construction.We can now confirm that Rivas’s X account (formerly Twitter) @JORI213 has confirmed her adherence and affiliation with the QANON movement, including support for the January 6th Insurrection and Donald Trump's STOP THE STEAL Campaign.We feel Ms. Rivas's words speak for themself.