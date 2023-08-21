top
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Sarah Ringler
Email:
Phone:
(831) 761-7234
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Performer/Activist Mark Levy Returns!
Sunday, September 17, 2023, 1-4 PM
1:00 - 2:00 PM: Potluck
2:00 - 4:00 PM: Concert
Sliding Scale: $10. - $20.

DIRECTIONS from Santa Cruz:
HWY 1 to Buena Vista (Exit 428), Left on Buena Vista Drive, Left on Calabasas Rd.
371 Calabasas Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076

Co-sponsored by Whiskey Hill Farms and Sarah Ringler, President PVFT 1936 Ret.

"Mark is inspiring. I don't often hear someone with such a
good voice and clear sense of direction." - Pete Seeger
