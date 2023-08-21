From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Potluck & Mark Levy Concert
Date:
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Sarah Ringler
Email:
Phone:
(831) 761-7234
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076
Performer/Activist Mark Levy Returns!
