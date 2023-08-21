Potluck & Mark Levy Concert

Date:

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Concert/Show

Concert/Show

Sarah Ringler

Sarah Ringler

Email:

Phone:

(831) 761-7234

Location Details:

Whiskey Hill Farms

371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville, CA 95076

Performer/Activist Mark Levy Returns!

Sunday, September 17, 2023, 1-4 PM

1:00 - 2:00 PM: Potluck

2:00 - 4:00 PM: Concert

Sliding Scale: $10. - $20.



DIRECTIONS from Santa Cruz:

HWY 1 to Buena Vista (Exit 428), Left on Buena Vista Drive, Left on Calabasas Rd.

371 Calabasas Rd, Watsonville, CA 95076



Co-sponsored by Whiskey Hill Farms and Sarah Ringler, President PVFT 1936 Ret.



"Mark is inspiring. I don't often hear someone with such a

good voice and clear sense of direction." - Pete Seeger