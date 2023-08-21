top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/28/2023
South Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Protect Coyote Valley! Speakout at City of San Jose Community Feedback Meeting

sm_tell_san_jose_don___t_roll_back_coyote_valley___s_protection_-_green_foothills.jpg
original image (993x495)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, August 28, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Green Foothills
Location Details:
Community feedback meeting via Zoom
Tell San Jose: Don’t Roll Back Coyote Valley’s Protection!

Monday, August 28 at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

ZOOM: https://sanjoseca.zoom.us/j/91394314339#success

Send Email HERE: https://www.greenfoothills.org/tell-sj-dont-roll-back-cv-protection/


FROM THE GREEN FOOTHILLS ORGANIZATION (https://www.greenfoothills.org/):

The City of San Jose will be holding a community meeting over Zoom to gather feedback on the Coyote Valley Corridor Study for Monterey Road. Please attend the Zoom meeting (see Zoom link at the bottom of this email) or email the city and tell them not to roll back the protection of Coyote Valley!

What’s Happening

The San Jose City Council voted in November 2021 to change the General Plan land use designation and zoning in North Coyote Valley to open space and agriculture, protecting Coyote Valley from industrial development. However, at that same meeting, the Council also asked Planning staff to conduct a study about potentially allowing new commercial and recreational uses along the Monterey Road corridor through Coyote Valley. Now, Planning staff is holding a community meeting over Zoom to gather feedback for this study.

Monterey Road landowners are asking for many kinds of inappropriate development to be allowed, from restaurants, beer gardens and event centers to massive suburban sprawl. Development like this could be devastating for wildlife. It’s critical for city staff to hear from community members, not just the landowners, about the future of Coyote Valley.

Why It Matters

Coyote Creek runs along the back of the Monterey Road parcels, and is a critical wildlife habitat area and movement corridor. The bobcats, deer, raptors and other wildlife that depend on Coyote Creek’s riparian forest would be significantly harmed by noise, nighttime lighting, trash and other impacts from development.

The Monterey Road landowners claim that they deserve to have a special zoning district just for them because Monterey Road is a high-traffic area. But that traffic also makes Monterey Road a roadkill hotspot. More animals are struck and killed on this road than anywhere else in Coyote Valley, including Highway 101. Increased development here would mean more traffic and more animal deaths.

The entire San Jose community celebrated the City Council’s landmark 2021 decision to protect Coyote Valley. Rolling back that protection for the Monterey Road corridor would be a giant step backwards.

What You Can Do

Please attend the Zoom meeting or, if you are unable, email the city and tell them not to roll back the protection of Coyote Valley!
For more information: https://www.greenfoothills.org/tell-sj-don...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 11:31AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code