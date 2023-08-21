From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protect Coyote Valley! Speakout at City of San Jose Community Feedback Meeting
Monday, August 28, 2023
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Other
Green Foothills
Community feedback meeting via Zoom
Tell San Jose: Don’t Roll Back Coyote Valley’s Protection!
Monday, August 28 at 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ZOOM: https://sanjoseca.zoom.us/j/91394314339#success
Send Email HERE: https://www.greenfoothills.org/tell-sj-dont-roll-back-cv-protection/
FROM THE GREEN FOOTHILLS ORGANIZATION (https://www.greenfoothills.org/):
The City of San Jose will be holding a community meeting over Zoom to gather feedback on the Coyote Valley Corridor Study for Monterey Road. Please attend the Zoom meeting (see Zoom link at the bottom of this email) or email the city and tell them not to roll back the protection of Coyote Valley!
What’s Happening
The San Jose City Council voted in November 2021 to change the General Plan land use designation and zoning in North Coyote Valley to open space and agriculture, protecting Coyote Valley from industrial development. However, at that same meeting, the Council also asked Planning staff to conduct a study about potentially allowing new commercial and recreational uses along the Monterey Road corridor through Coyote Valley. Now, Planning staff is holding a community meeting over Zoom to gather feedback for this study.
Monterey Road landowners are asking for many kinds of inappropriate development to be allowed, from restaurants, beer gardens and event centers to massive suburban sprawl. Development like this could be devastating for wildlife. It’s critical for city staff to hear from community members, not just the landowners, about the future of Coyote Valley.
Why It Matters
Coyote Creek runs along the back of the Monterey Road parcels, and is a critical wildlife habitat area and movement corridor. The bobcats, deer, raptors and other wildlife that depend on Coyote Creek’s riparian forest would be significantly harmed by noise, nighttime lighting, trash and other impacts from development.
The Monterey Road landowners claim that they deserve to have a special zoning district just for them because Monterey Road is a high-traffic area. But that traffic also makes Monterey Road a roadkill hotspot. More animals are struck and killed on this road than anywhere else in Coyote Valley, including Highway 101. Increased development here would mean more traffic and more animal deaths.
The entire San Jose community celebrated the City Council’s landmark 2021 decision to protect Coyote Valley. Rolling back that protection for the Monterey Road corridor would be a giant step backwards.
What You Can Do
Please attend the Zoom meeting or, if you are unable, email the city and tell them not to roll back the protection of Coyote Valley!
For more information: https://www.greenfoothills.org/tell-sj-don...
