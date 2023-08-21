Speak Out! Why Are KPFA "Protectors" Protecting Antioch & Philly Cops & Rigging Voting

Speak Out At KPFA: Why Are KPFA "Protectors" Protecting Antioch Police, Philly Cops &; Rigging KPFA & Pacifica Elections?

Thursday August 24, 2023 11:00 AM

KPFA

1929 MLK Blvd. Berkeley





The KPFA “Protectors” who run the KPFA Local Station Board and programmers at KPFA who support management have some questions to answer to KPFA members and listeners.

The KPFA Local Station Board “Protectors” at past meetings refused to support a resolution to support KPFA journalist Frank Sterling when he was attacked and arrested by racist Antioch police while covering a demonstration against a “Back the Blue” rally.



KPFA “Protector” and LSB candidate attorney Sharon Adams called into question Frank’s innocence by reciting from the version presented by the pro-police newspaper, the Herald.

The “Protectors” then voted against a resolution calling on the Antioch police to drop the charges against Frank Sterling. The former station, Manager Quincy McCoy also refused to support the resolution.

THE Pacifica National Board passed a resolution to support Frank despite the action of "The Protectors" at the KPFA board.



The present KPFA interim General manager put on Ian Masters who produces “Background Briefing” without consulting the staff and listeners for 9 hours a week.

Masters who had been on Los Angeles KPFK has told the listeners they should boycott and stop donations to KPFK. Why would the present manager supported by “The Protectors” bring on the KPFA air someone who was trying to destroy our sister station?



Ian Master Telling KPFK Listeners Not To Contribute To KPKF

July 20, 2021

kpfk_210720 Background Briefing TRANSCRIPT

filename: kpfk_210720_170000bbriefing.mp3

TRANSCRIPT

And again, we are in the first day of our fund drive. But we cannot raise funds for an illegitimate regime that just stole the last election, which listeners soundly voted 6644 new bylaws against 5216 for the status quo. So the side that one by 1424 votes is now being told they lost because of 75 votes from the staff. So the selligent regime, of course, is rushing through new board elections, and the head of the no campaign justice, written myself a generous salary and appointed a new General Manager here at kpfk, from the Spanish language collective. So there's no way that you the majority of listeners, who've been stiffed by these Pacifica trumpsters should be contributing to this illegitimate regime. And the only way around it that I can see is that we raise funds here just like Royal Holloway, it is where we encourage you to become monthly sustainers. And the moment that Roy and I are fired, and if they see legitimate regime is not removed by the courts or by the charities division of the Attorney General of the state of California, then the donations can stop. But we have to keep funding kpfk. So that's why I encourage you to become members, sustaining members on a monthly basis. And pledge watch, you can. But you also have the ability to protest against those who stole your vote 8189855735818985 kpfk. Now wanted today's program.



Masters says the bylaw election proposal which would eliminate the power of the Local Station boards to evaluate the manager and do oversight of the budget had passed. He knowingly lied. Akio Tanaka on the board and other Protectors sued Pacifica and lost the suit. This and other suits have cost Pacifica Foundation over $500,000.

The judge ruled against "The Protectors" since the bylaws say the vote to change the bylaws must pass by a majority of the listeners and the staff of Pacifica. The staff vote was against the change in the bylaws. Ignoring this like Trump they told the listeners and their supporters that they had actually won the election. After they lost the court case they refused to let their supporters know that their argument did not hold up in court because of the actual bylaw structure. If they get control of KPFA and Pacifica they will get rid of radical and independent programming and support more programmers like Masters who push more military and US bases around the world.



Ian Masters has also supported the continued imprisonment of Mumia Abu-jamal, much like the most recalcitrant members of the police Officers Association.

When the Rescue Pacifica introduced a resolution to call for the freedom of Mumia, “The Protectors” opposed it with the support of the manager. It was later passed by the Pacifica National Board. The same thing happened when a resolution was made for the freedom of Julian Assange. Why are “The Protectors” refusing to defend Mumia, Assange and even our own KPFA journalist Frank Sterling?



Who are they representing?

Ian Masters own words (below):



