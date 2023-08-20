Violence, Sweeps, and Seizure--Escalating SCPD Policy rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

In spite of court decisions and massive COVID-era appropriations as well as decades of protests and petitions, police have continued and seem to be escalating "drive 'em out of town" sweeps with new cruelties and illegalities. Yesterday at the Mime Troupe, I passed out a flyer denouncing unusually explicit and recent threats, seizures, and citations attacking each encampment as it arises.