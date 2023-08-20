top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Central Valley Education & Student Activism Racial Justice

California Admission Day throughout Historic Folsom and Lake Natoma Waterfront District

Date:
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
2792079043
Location Details:
Leidesdorff Plaza - Historic Folsom
Sutter Street and Leidesdorff St.
(Folsom, CA) H﻿onorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. acquired Rancho Rio De Los Americanos in 1844.

His 35,521 acre Mexican Land Grant, uniquely stipulated that he would not disturb the migrations of Nisenan/Maidu nations who lived upon land newly entitled to the man we affictionately call, the "African Founding Father of California."

Early January 1848, gold was discovered upstream along the south fork of the American River in Coloma Valley.

Throughout the Gold Mining District, prospecting for gold was a full time occupation, that inspired fortune seekers from around the world to the ancient Land of Califia along today's American River Parkway.

Early mining towns, to include Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar were established by fall of 1848 rewarding early prospectors with untold wealth and immense hardship.

Determined Gold Rush "49ers" rushed into Alta California by land and sea from distant parts of the world as "manifest destiny" was effectively completed at Colton Hall, Monterey during the California Constitution Convention, December 1849.

By September 9, 1850, via the 1850 Compromise, news of California Admission Day reached the gold mining town of Negro Bar, the transportation hub for a vast regional gold mining district.

US Army Captain Joseph Folsom resigned his commission and contracted NY Railroad Engineer Theodore Judah to created a survey map, September 1854 that was utilized to show the viability and strategic importance of the first Railroad in the West, Sacramento Valley Railroad.

Wall Street, New York financial markets were ready to invest in the construction of the Sacramento Valley Railroad, facilitating development of Granite City and later renamed the City of Folsom California.

Today, we remember California Admission Day, part of the 1850 Compromise, officially the birthday of our Great State of California.

Everybody is invited to enjoy our free cake and ice cream near the Folsom Railroad Museum as we reflect upon and invest into preserving our authentic history of ancient Native Americans, early Fur Traders, Leidesdorff Ranch and Historic Negro Bar Gold Mining along today's Lake Natoma Waterfront.

Join our California Admission Day celebration beginning at Leidesdorff Plaza, Historic Folsom District, City of Folsom, CA.
