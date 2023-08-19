top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/26/2023
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

The unintended harm of urban (and rural) California land trusts

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
meet in the lobby of The American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
Come along on a walking tour exploring the intersection of real estate and social issues.

This week the focus will be on the unintended harm occasioned by land trusts in California.

Of course, for those who live on land trust property they experience over time a considerable insulation from the rising cost of real estate, and this ensures their protection from market and speculative forces; however, this is at the expense of society.

Land trusts in California lock in Proposition 13's deep chill of socially-generated land value. Precisely as Prop 13 deprives society of the market valuation (and commensurate revenue) of the location values of commercial and conventional residential properties, land trusts guarantee that their land value will also not be subject to market valuation.

So, just as Prop 13 has resulted in commercial land holdings not paying their market fair share of property taxes (resulting in higher sales and income tax to make up the difference), so land trusts help a privileged bunch by foisting the funding of community goods and services onto those who pay sales and income tax.

Indeed, were land trusts to become ubiquitous, they would make necessary the iniquitous proliferation of taxes on productive activity. Land trusts are more permanent holdings than commercial real estate endeavors, meaning specific land trusts will outlive almost all specific commercial real estate holdings. If California were to convert all holdings to land trusts, Prop 13 would freeze property taxes forever!

On this walk we'll explore the antidote to land speculation, whether its private investment or land trust investment at play. Making real estate affordable is as easy as socializing land values.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 19, 2023 3:36PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code