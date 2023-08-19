top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Environment & Forest Defense

Camp in defense of Covas do Barroso

by Indy Media Portugal
Sat, Aug 19, 2023 2:46PM
For 10 days, communities and national and international organizations gathered in Covas do Barroso in the struggle against what is promoted as the largest open pit lithium mine in Europe.

screenshot_2023-08-19_at_20-33-23_acampamento_em_defesa_do_barroso___barrososemminas______instagram_photos_and_videos.png
For 10 days, communities and national and international organizations gathered in Covas do Barroso in the struggle against what is promoted as the largest open pit lithium mine in Europe.

The camp has been running for three years and has attracted thousands of activists, earth defenders and journalists to the region of Barroso.

The local population, as well as their democratic institutions such as the common lands director, local parish and city mayor are overwhelmingly against the mining project and have been fighting it for 5 years now.

The project has received a so called "green light" from the Portuguese Environment Agency but it is stalled, as the company cannot access the lands legally and there are many other obstacles raised by local populations to the start of the project.

Local environmental organizations are bound to take more legal action in courts and activists promisse direct action in the future, if the company tries to pursue their goals in opening the Covas do Barroso mine.

Hundreds of people marched on August 15 at the final action of the camp, where many conversations, concerts and popular gatherings where held during the week.

The mining projects can and will be stopped, as activists join forces with local populations to defend one of the most biodiverse regions in Portugal, a long standing traditional agricultural region, as Barroso is considered a World Agricultural Heritage by the UN - FAO.

Audio:
https://archive.org/details/arruada-acampamento-barroso-2023

Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBwDo2Pk_ts
For more information: https://indymedia.pt
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code