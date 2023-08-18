The Art of Protest

Date:

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

City of Milpitas

Phone:

408-586-3210

Location Details:

Milpitas Library

160 North Main Street

Milpitas, CA 95035

Join us for an Artists' Reception on Thursday, August 24, 6-8 p.m. at the Milpitas Library,

where you can make and take a screen printed poster with the San Francisco Poster Syndicate, compliments of the Friends of the Milpitas Library.



The Art of Protest will be on display in the Milpitas Library and the Milpitas Community Center (two locations) in an expanded exhibit from August 15 through October 19, 2023. The Art of Protest is an archival collection of silk screen posters of social justice and peace.



The Phantom Art Gallery at the Library is open, free of charge, during Milpitas Library hours,

Monday-Thursday, 10 am - 9 pm, and Friday-Sunday, 10 am - 7 pm.



The Phantom Art Gallery at the Milpitas Community Center is open, free of charge, during regular business hours, Monday-Thursday, 8 am - 6 pm, and Friday, 9 am - 2 pm. The Milpitas Community Center is located at 457 East Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035



Sponsored by the Santa Clara County Library District and Milpitas Recreation and

Community Services