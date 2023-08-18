From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workplace Organizing Training
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SEIU Local 2015
Location Details:
333 Hegenberger Road;
Oakland, CA 94621;
4th Floor
Join us for a free workplace organizing workshop hosted by SEIU Local 2015!
We're the union of California's long-term caregivers, representing over 400,000 workers in nursing homes, private agencies, and IHSS (In- Home Supportive Services). We are holding this training to empower workers in all sectors to organize, as well as offer a window into the work of union organizers and our Local.
We will cover union organizing principles, one-on-one relationship building, organizing conversations, committee building, and creative strategies for both new organizing and revamping a quiet union shop. This workshop is intended for new comers and seasoned labor veterans alike and we encourage anyone and everyone interested in learning organizing principles and creative strategies for growing the labor movement to join in!
Our next upcoming workshop will be Saturday, September 23rd at 10am.
(registration will be closed at 25 participants, so be sure to signup ASAP)
This training will be held at our Oakland Union Hall located at 333 Hegenberger Rd near the Oakland Airport. Once you register using this link: https://forms.gle/V5vJymYCNxd6XSdM6, we will send you more details for the day. (Lunch will be provided)
For more information: https://forms.gle/V5vJymYCNxd6XSdM6
