San Francisco Labor & Workers

Shut Robotaxis Down NOW! Health and Safety Emergency In SF

robotaxi___firetruck.jpeg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For Labor Partty
Location Details:
530 10th St/Bryant St Next To Costco
San Francisco, CA
8/23/23 Press Conference: Health and Safety Emergency In SF RoboTaxi Press Conference At Cruise Lot
SHUT THEM DOWN NOW!
Wednesday August 23, 2023 10:30 AM
530 10th St/Bryant St Next To Costco
San Francisco, CA
The continuing dangers and threats to health and safety emergency on the streets of
San Francisco require that the City of San Francisco shutdown these Robo-Taxis run by GM’s Cruise and Google’s Waymo. Already two accidents in one night took place including a robotaxi with a passenger hitting a fire truck. This is mayhem in San Francisco and imagine an earthquake with these vehicles on the road.
They are a catastrophe waiting to happen as the
San Francisco Fire Chief has said yet Mayor London Breed welcomed the CPUC decision and Governor Gavin Newsom took $10 million from Googe in 2020.
Who are they representing, the tech billionaires or the people of San Francisco? AI and
technology should benefit the working people and public instead of the billionaires who really run the CPUC and the Governor's office.
The San Francisco Police also could also immediately impound the cars since they are violating many vehicular codes every hour of every day that they are on the road.
DO WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR A DISASTER!
The Newsom hand picked California Public Utilitiy Commission with a former Cruise lawyer
John Arnold and the DMV has said that these companies will regulate themselves and under their logic the people of San Francisco are guinea pigs for the testing of AI and the development of these autonomous vehicles.
They are also saying the vehicular code is not bing enforced on these robotaxis and they have to take no tests as drivers do.
This AI technology will also destroy the taxi industry, bleed public transit and eliminate tens of thousands of jobs but Newsom and the CPUC is not interested in the cost to working people with the introduction of AI vehicles.
The shutdown of ten Cruise cars in North Beach on Friday August 11 was also blamed on the Overland Festival by Cruise which they charged slowed cell usage so they could not operate. When Waymo killed a dog they blamed the dog.
We cannot afford to wait for someone to be seriously injured or killed because of another
road blockage or accident of these robotaxis.
They are out of Control and Need to Be SHUTDOWN NOW!

Press Conference initiated by
United Front Committee For A LABOR PARTY
http://www.uclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Alliance For Independent Workers
https://www.facebook.com/groups/581196215724042/

Additional Media:

Taxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUC
https://youtu.be/2Y7rlS5rxvU

Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting
https://youtu.be/vWpmZy4VCW0

No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber
For more information: http://www.uclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 10:01AM
§Google Which Owns Waymo Gave $10 Million To Newsom In 2020
by United Front Committee For Labor Partty
Fri, Aug 18, 2023 10:01AM
sm_waymo_remote_car.jpg
original image (2450x2431)
Governor Gavin Newsom took $10 million from Google in 2020 and has been a shill for the tech billionaires like Elon Musk who was allowed to keep his Tesla factory open when there was a shelter in place order during the covid pandemic. Newsom apparently doesn't people if people and animals are injured and killed in San Francisco as long as his funders can continue to use the people as guinea pigs for testing AI
http://www.uclp.org
§Newsom, Biden Are Allowing Tesla's Autopilot To Injure and Kill
by United Front Committee For Labor Partty
Fri, Aug 18, 2023 10:01AM
sm_tesla-autp_pilot_model-s-involved-in-california-firetruck-crash-suspected-of-using-autopilot-211601_1.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden are allowing Elon Musk to test Tesla's Auto Pilot injuring and killing pedestrians, passengers and drivers. They are testing their AI on the public with the support of officials and government departments that have been captured by these companies. The same is now taking place in San Francisco where the CPUC appointed and controlled by Gavin Newsom is allowing Mayhem on the streets.
http://www.uclp.org
