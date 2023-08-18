8/23/23 Press Conference: Health and Safety Emergency In SF RoboTaxi Press Conference At Cruise LotSHUT THEM DOWN NOW!Wednesday August 23, 2023 10:30 AM530 10th St/Bryant St Next To CostcoSan Francisco, CAThe continuing dangers and threats to health and safety emergency on the streets ofSan Francisco require that the City of San Francisco shutdown these Robo-Taxis run by GM’s Cruise and Google’s Waymo. Already two accidents in one night took place including a robotaxi with a passenger hitting a fire truck. This is mayhem in San Francisco and imagine an earthquake with these vehicles on the road.They are a catastrophe waiting to happen as theSan Francisco Fire Chief has said yet Mayor London Breed welcomed the CPUC decision and Governor Gavin Newsom took $10 million from Googe in 2020.Who are they representing, the tech billionaires or the people of San Francisco? AI andtechnology should benefit the working people and public instead of the billionaires who really run the CPUC and the Governor's office.The San Francisco Police also could also immediately impound the cars since they are violating many vehicular codes every hour of every day that they are on the road.DO WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR A DISASTER!The Newsom hand picked California Public Utilitiy Commission with a former Cruise lawyerJohn Arnold and the DMV has said that these companies will regulate themselves and under their logic the people of San Francisco are guinea pigs for the testing of AI and the development of these autonomous vehicles.They are also saying the vehicular code is not bing enforced on these robotaxis and they have to take no tests as drivers do.This AI technology will also destroy the taxi industry, bleed public transit and eliminate tens of thousands of jobs but Newsom and the CPUC is not interested in the cost to working people with the introduction of AI vehicles.The shutdown of ten Cruise cars in North Beach on Friday August 11 was also blamed on the Overland Festival by Cruise which they charged slowed cell usage so they could not operate. When Waymo killed a dog they blamed the dog.We cannot afford to wait for someone to be seriously injured or killed because of anotherroad blockage or accident of these robotaxis.They are out of Control and Need to Be SHUTDOWN NOW!Press Conference initiated byUnited Front Committee For A LABOR PARTYAlliance For Independent WorkersAdditional Media:Taxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUCLabor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission MeetingNo Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo TaxisSTOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUCStop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires ControlWorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber