Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

San Francisco Mime Troupe - Interview with Daniel Savio

by John Malkin
Fri, Aug 18, 2023 8:57AM
Interview with SF Mime Troupe musical director Daniel Savio
Listen now:
Daniel Savio is musical director for the San Francisco Mime Troupe and he’s also the son of radical free speech activist Mario Savio.

The San Francisco Mime Troupe is celebrating their 64th season with a new political musical show called "Breakdown." The play focuses on issues of mental health, the unhoused and a society struggling to meet the needs of its people. The San Francisco Mime Troupe will be performing "Breakdown" in Santa Cruz on Saturday, Aug. 19th and Sunday, August 20th at London Nelson Community Center Park. Both shows begin at 3:00 pm and live music begins at 2:30. London Nelson Community Center is located at 301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060.

This interview was originally broadcast on “Transformation Highway” with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org on August 17, 2023.
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/
