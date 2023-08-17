No Tech for Israeli Apartheid @ Google Cloud Next

Date:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

No Tech for Apartheid

Location Details:

Moscone Convention Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103

On August 29th, 2023, Google will hold its Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, a major AI conference that aims to bring thousands of cloud enthusiasts to the Moscone Center for a few days of “inspiration, innovation, and education.” But Google’s technology isn’t being used to inspire and innovate. To the contrary, it is fueling Israel’s security apparatus, enabling and entrenching apartheid, state violence, occupation, and land grabs through a highly lucrative billion dollar contract with the Israeli government and military.



For almost two years, Amazon and Google workers have been organizing to end the Project Nimbus contract, which helps the Israeli government surveil Palestinians, expand illegal settlements, and inflict violence on Palestinians under siege and occupation. This year marks 75 years since the expulsion of over 75% of Palestinians from their land (referred to by Palestinians as "the Nakba," or "catastrophe" in Arabic). Tech workers and community activists remain unwavering in their organizing to ensure that Google stop profiting from and enabling the injustice and violence that began with the Nakba and that Palestinians continue to face to this day.



On this hugely important business day for Google Cloud (it is their first in-person conference since 2019) we refuse to allow business as usual. As long as Google continues to profit off of the violence and repression that Palestinians face daily, workers and community will show up.



Join us for a rally on August 29th @ 5 PM at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to say: No Tech For Apartheid.

____________________



Organized & sponsored by: Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), Palestinian Youth Movement, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Jewish Diaspora in Tech, Jewish Voice for Peace - Bay Area, MPower Change, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, About Face: Veterans Against the War, APTP - Anti Police-Terror Project, BAYAN USA, Global Women's Strike, American Friends Service Committee, Haiti Action Committee, QUIT! Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism, National Lawyers Guild - S.F. Bay Area Chapter, ASATA - Alliance of South Asians Taking Action, Party for Socialism and Liberation, NorCal Sabeel, ANSWER, American Muslims for Palestine, Free Palestine Chavurah of Kehilla Synagogue, and Google & Amazon Tech Workers Against Project Nimbus