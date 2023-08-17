top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/29/2023
Palestine San Francisco

No Tech for Israeli Apartheid @ Google Cloud Next

sm_notechforapartheidposter.jpg
original image (2100x2100)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Tech for Apartheid
Location Details:
Moscone Convention Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103
On August 29th, 2023, Google will hold its Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco, a major AI conference that aims to bring thousands of cloud enthusiasts to the Moscone Center for a few days of “inspiration, innovation, and education.” But Google’s technology isn’t being used to inspire and innovate. To the contrary, it is fueling Israel’s security apparatus, enabling and entrenching apartheid, state violence, occupation, and land grabs through a highly lucrative billion dollar contract with the Israeli government and military.

For almost two years, Amazon and Google workers have been organizing to end the Project Nimbus contract, which helps the Israeli government surveil Palestinians, expand illegal settlements, and inflict violence on Palestinians under siege and occupation. This year marks 75 years since the expulsion of over 75% of Palestinians from their land (referred to by Palestinians as "the Nakba," or "catastrophe" in Arabic). Tech workers and community activists remain unwavering in their organizing to ensure that Google stop profiting from and enabling the injustice and violence that began with the Nakba and that Palestinians continue to face to this day.

On this hugely important business day for Google Cloud (it is their first in-person conference since 2019) we refuse to allow business as usual. As long as Google continues to profit off of the violence and repression that Palestinians face daily, workers and community will show up.

Join us for a rally on August 29th @ 5 PM at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to say: No Tech For Apartheid.
____________________

Organized & sponsored by: Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), Palestinian Youth Movement, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Jewish Diaspora in Tech, Jewish Voice for Peace - Bay Area, MPower Change, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, About Face: Veterans Against the War, APTP - Anti Police-Terror Project, BAYAN USA, Global Women's Strike, American Friends Service Committee, Haiti Action Committee, QUIT! Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism, National Lawyers Guild - S.F. Bay Area Chapter, ASATA - Alliance of South Asians Taking Action, Party for Socialism and Liberation, NorCal Sabeel, ANSWER, American Muslims for Palestine, Free Palestine Chavurah of Kehilla Synagogue, and Google & Amazon Tech Workers Against Project Nimbus
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/notechfor...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:51PM
§
by No Tech for Apartheid
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:51PM
sm_notechforapartheidposter2.jpg
original image (2100x2100)
https://actionnetwork.org/events/notechfor...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code