8/22/23 National Day of Solidarity - San Fran-NorCal-Picket Union Buster Reed Hastings NetFlix HQNetflix headquarters (intersection of Albright Way and Winchester Blvd) in Los Gatos, CAfrom noon - 2p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023.National Day of Solidarity - San Fran-NoCalNational Day of SolidarityAug. 22, 2023 - Noon to 2:00 PM PTWhere:Netflix, 101 Albright Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (@Winchester Blvd.)San Francisco-Northern California Local members are heading back to the picket line for the National Day of Solidarity, a coordinated effort between the AFL-CIO, WGA, and SAG-AFTRA.Join fellow members, pre-members, labor activists, industry partners and strike supporters outside Netflix headquarters (intersection of Albright Way and Winchester Blvd) in Los Gatos, CA from noon - 2p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023.Parking and restrooms open to strike supporters at Legacy Community Church, 16735 Lark Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95032. Provided parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 11:30 a.m PT. Limited public parking available on Winchester Avenue and in the surrounding residential neighborhoods. Carpooling strongly encouraged!Closest public transportation options include Santa Clara VTA: Winchester Station - 27, Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos | Bus Stop: Knowles & Capri (E)If you already have a SAG-AFTRA t-shirt, please wear it. Otherwise a limited amount of t-shirts, buttons and stickers will be available while supplies last. Signs and leaflets will be provided.Please remember to bring water, sun protection, and your SAG-AFTRA gear! Water refills will be made available, bring your own reusable bottle.No advance RSVP necessary, sign-in registration will be on-site starting at 11:30 a.m.Special thanks to the South Bay Labor Council for their support and assistance.Whether or not you are able to join in-person, please support our local on social media: #SAGAFTRASFNC