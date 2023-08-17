top
Peninsula U.S. Labor & Workers

National Day of Solidarity - San Fran-NorCal - Picket Union Buster Reed Hastings NetFlix HQ

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SAG AFTRA, Writers Guild, AFL-CIO
Location Details:
Netflix 101 Albright Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (@Winchester Blvd.)
8/22/23 National Day of Solidarity - San Fran-NorCal-Picket Union Buster Reed Hastings NetFlix HQ

Netflix headquarters (intersection of Albright Way and Winchester Blvd) in Los Gatos, CA
from noon - 2p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023.

https://www.sagaftra.org/national-day-solidarity-san-fran-nocal

National Day of Solidarity - San Fran-NoCal

National Day of Solidarity
Aug. 22, 2023 - Noon to 2:00 PM PT

Where:Netflix, 101 Albright Way, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (@Winchester Blvd.)

San Francisco-Northern California Local members are heading back to the picket line for the National Day of Solidarity, a coordinated effort between the AFL-CIO, WGA, and SAG-AFTRA.

Join fellow members, pre-members, labor activists, industry partners and strike supporters outside Netflix headquarters (intersection of Albright Way and Winchester Blvd) in Los Gatos, CA from noon - 2p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023.

Parking and restrooms open to strike supporters at Legacy Community Church, 16735 Lark Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95032. Provided parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 11:30 a.m PT. Limited public parking available on Winchester Avenue and in the surrounding residential neighborhoods. Carpooling strongly encouraged!

Closest public transportation options include Santa Clara VTA: Winchester Station - 27, Kaiser San Jose via Downtown Los Gatos | Bus Stop: Knowles & Capri (E)

If you already have a SAG-AFTRA t-shirt, please wear it. Otherwise a limited amount of t-shirts, buttons and stickers will be available while supplies last. Signs and leaflets will be provided.

Please remember to bring water, sun protection, and your SAG-AFTRA gear! Water refills will be made available, bring your own reusable bottle.

No advance RSVP necessary, sign-in registration will be on-site starting at 11:30 a.m.

Special thanks to the South Bay Labor Council for their support and assistance.

Whether or not you are able to join in-person, please support our local on social media: #SAGAFTRASFNC
For more information: https://www.sagaftra.org/national-day-soli...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 2:17PM
