U.S. Labor & Workers

No More AFL-CIO Support For Coups On The 50th Anniversary Of The 1973 Chile Coup

by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:22AM
September 11, 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the US coup in Chile that cost the lives of tens of thousands of workers and people. The AFL-CIO leadership was centrally involved in this coup and continues to cover up it's role and also continues to take tens of millions of dollars from the National Endowment For Democracy NED for operations in over 62 countries. An educational conference will be held in Washington DC on September 10 and a rally at the AFL-CIO headquarters on September 11th to demand justice and against the continued funding of the AFL-CIO international operations by the US government.
chile_us_cia_chile.jpg
No More AFL-CIO Support For Coups On The 50th Anniversary Of The 1973 Chile Coup

LEPAIO Action In Washington DC On 50th Anniversary Of US & AFL-CIO Supported Chile Coup

Sept 10th, 2023- Educational conference at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 9th and “G” Streets NW, Washington DC. Conference room 401. 1:30-4:30 pm.

Sept 11th, 2023- Rally at the AFL-CIO headquarters, 16th and “H” Streets NW, Washington D.C. at 12 NOON.

September 11, 2023, is the 50th anniversary of the US supported coup in Chile that overthrew the
Allende government and brought in a 17-year Pinochet military dictatorship. The results of that
dictatorship remain today with privatization of public pensions, public services and continued repression with attacks on journalists and the people of Chile.

This coup was also actively supported by the American Institute of Free Labor Development, AIFLD, an AFL-CIO organization. (In 1997, the AIFLD was replaced by the “Solidarity Center”.)
In Chile, the AFL-CIO used US government funds to support anti-government strikes and to help
organize and support a coup against democratically elected President Salvador Allende.
Today, the AFL-CIO leadership is silent about this coup and continues to cover up and censor its role.
The leadership refuses to open their books and to apologize and be held accountable for the thousands of trade unionists and their families who were jailed, tortured, and murdered by this coup. The Pinochet government also was involved in assassinations in the United States, like the 1976 car bombing of Orlando Letelier, former Foreign Relations minister of Allende, and Ronnie Moffit, a US researcher, in Washington DC. These crimes have not been forgotten by the people and workers in Chile and the United States.

Today, the AFL-CIO leadership continues to collaborate with US foreign policy and receives 94% of its funding from the US government through the National Endowment for Democracy, NED, for the operation of the “Solidarity Center” in 62 countries. In the last US Congress appropriation, the
Solidarity Center received $75 million dollars.

We believe that the working people and trade unionists in the United States and in Chile must hold the AFL-CIO leadership accountable for what its involvement in the coup 50 years ago and the ongoing effects on the Chilean working class.
US-imposed economic policies of Milton Friedman were implemented by the dictatorship in Chile which includes privatization of industries and pensions, deregulation, de-unionization, and these policies have been and continue to be imposed on the US working class.

We demand:
Open The Books & Report To All US Workers and Unionists on AFL-CIO operations in Chile and around the world.
Apologize to Chilean workers and people and compensate the families for the jailing and the murder of their family members.
End all funding of the “Solidarity Center” by the US government, and build real direct solidarity with
workers in Chile and around the world.
In order to further these demands we will be having an educational conference in Washington DC on September 10 and have a rally at the AFL-CIO headquarters on September 11th to make these demands.
To Endorse and Register for the conference contact:
LEPAIO, Labor Education Project On The AFL-CIO International Operations
http://aflcio-int.education
info [at] aflcio-int.education
or call Thomas- 202-365-7297.
For more information: http://aflcio-int.education
§Education Not For Sale
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:22AM
chile_no_sale_of_education.jpeg
The US AFL-CIO coup in Chile brought in Milton Friedman's policy of privatization of education, pensions and all public services. These policies today are being imposed on the US working class.
http://aflcio-int.education
§Tens Of Thousands Jailed, Torture & Killed By US AFL-CIO Coup In Chile
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:22AM
chile_coup.jpeg
The US AFL-CIO coup in Chile jailed, tortured and killed tens of thousands of trade unionists and their families. The AFL-CIO leadership continues to cover up its role and crimes that it committed in Chile. They also are still taking tens of millions from the US government for operations in 62 countries around the world and operate as an appendage of the US government and State Department.
http://aflcio-int.education
§ILWU In San Franicsco Boycotted Chile Ship Esmeraldo
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:22AM
chile_ilwu_boycott_of_esmeraldo.jpg
The ILWU Local 10 in an act of international solidarity boycotted the Chilean ship Esmeralda in San Francisco. This solidarity is needed today.
http://aflcio-int.education
§The AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Continues To Work With US Government
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:22AM
afl-cio_solidarity_center_us_aid.png
The AFL-CIO "Soldiarity Center" continue to take funds from US government agencies an collaborate on US government policy around the world to protect multi-nationals.
http://aflcio-int.education
§AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center" Continues US Imperialist Interventions
by LEPAIO
Thu, Aug 17, 2023 11:22AM
afl-cio_cia__military_.jpg
The AFL-CIO with massive US government funding continues to support privatization and deregulation around the world through the "Solidarity Center".
http://aflcio-int.education
