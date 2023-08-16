Video: Olsen Fur Farm in Wisconsin Raided (Again) and Hundreds of Captive Mink Freed by Animal Liberation Press Office

In an anonymous communique received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, activists have taken credit for a second raid on the Olsen Fur Farm in Independence, Wisconsin last week. The same fur farm was previously raided October 24, 1997 at which time 800 mink were liberated.





