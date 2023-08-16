From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Video: Olsen Fur Farm in Wisconsin Raided (Again) and Hundreds of Captive Mink Freed
In an anonymous communique received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, activists have taken credit for a second raid on the Olsen Fur Farm in Independence, Wisconsin last week. The same fur farm was previously raided October 24, 1997 at which time 800 mink were liberated.
[30 second video from the Olsen action sent anonymously to the Animal Liberation Press Office along with the communique]
The communique reads, in full:
"a few nights ago we visited olsen fur farm (smieja) at w22875 state road 121 in independence wisconsin. it's operational for now, but maybe releasing several hundred mink has a chance to close it for good. we hope many of the mink enjoy their freedom in the wild and that this farm will be unable to breed thousands upon thousands of them in future years. they have an opportunity now to cut their losses and leave the fur industry forever.
"fur farms exist only for fashion and profit. though the industry has declined significantly in the past decade, hundreds of thousands of animals are bred and murdered for their fur every year. even if these minks lives in the wild are cut short by nature or human intervention, the farm would have undoubtedly slaughtered them all. there is real joy in bearing witness to these animals getting their first taste of freedom. we hope this action inspires others to take similar action for animals near them. with a little planning and a few cheap tools, you too can liberate hundreds of creatures in a few short hours. until all cages are empty, for humans and non human animals alike. free them ALL"
The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 50 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion.
The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals.
A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/
See more information on this and other fur farm raids at our website: https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2023/08/16/olsen-fur-farm-in-wisconsin-raided-again-and-hundreds-of-captive-mink-freed-usa-2/
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
