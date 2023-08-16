From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Socialist Understanding of Antisemitism
Date:
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (near Ellis St.),
San Francisco
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni bus lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49 · wheelchair accessible
Also available via Zoom - to register: https://bit.ly/soc_understand_antisem
Public Discussion - A Socialist Understanding of Antisemitism
Antisemitism is on the rise and is increasingly being used by the right wing and fascist forces to scapegoat Jews. Join the discussion on what antisemitism is and how it is used to divide the movements. Add your thoughts on how to fight the attacks with militant organizing.
Donation: $5-10
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party · 415-864-1278 · BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com · Please call two days in advance for childcare
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 1:23PM
