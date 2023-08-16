From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. v. Trump: The Big Lie on Trial
Date:
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Brennan Center for Justice
Location Details:
Online event
Wednesday, August 23 @ 12 - 1pm PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-v-trump-the-big-lie-on-trial-tickets-698360865147
Former President Trump has been indicted in both federal and Georgia state courts for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Something larger than Trump will be on trial — the Big Lie of a “stolen” election. Trump didn’t act alone. A web of pundits, elected officials, and media outlets propelled misinformation and baseless conspiracy theories. They stoked distrust in our electoral system, instigating an insurrection.
The indictments will echo through American democracy for generations. The outcomes of the cases will affect voting rights, racial justice, executive powers, checks and balances, and so much more. On Wednesday, August 23, join us virtually at 3 p.m. ET to hear Brennan Center experts and NYU professor and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann discuss the cases and their implications.
Speakers:
--Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights Program
--Gowri Ramachandran, Deputy Director, Brennan Center Elections & Government Program
--Andrew Weissmann, Professor of Practice, NYU School of Law; Legal Analyst, MSNBC
--Moderator: Michael Waldman, President, Brennan Center
The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law provides reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities. Requests for accommodations for events and services should be submitted at least one week if possible before the date of the accommodation need.
Please email events [at] brennan.law.nyu.edu
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-v-trump-the-big-lie-on-trial-tickets-698360865147
Former President Trump has been indicted in both federal and Georgia state courts for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Something larger than Trump will be on trial — the Big Lie of a “stolen” election. Trump didn’t act alone. A web of pundits, elected officials, and media outlets propelled misinformation and baseless conspiracy theories. They stoked distrust in our electoral system, instigating an insurrection.
The indictments will echo through American democracy for generations. The outcomes of the cases will affect voting rights, racial justice, executive powers, checks and balances, and so much more. On Wednesday, August 23, join us virtually at 3 p.m. ET to hear Brennan Center experts and NYU professor and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann discuss the cases and their implications.
Speakers:
--Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights Program
--Gowri Ramachandran, Deputy Director, Brennan Center Elections & Government Program
--Andrew Weissmann, Professor of Practice, NYU School of Law; Legal Analyst, MSNBC
--Moderator: Michael Waldman, President, Brennan Center
The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law provides reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities. Requests for accommodations for events and services should be submitted at least one week if possible before the date of the accommodation need.
Please email events [at] brennan.law.nyu.edu
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-v-trump-th...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 12:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network