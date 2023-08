Wednesday, August 23 @ 12 - 1pm PDTRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-v-trump-the-big-lie-on-trial-tickets-698360865147 Former President Trump has been indicted in both federal and Georgia state courts for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Something larger than Trump will be on trial — the Big Lie of a “stolen” election. Trump didn’t act alone. A web of pundits, elected officials, and media outlets propelled misinformation and baseless conspiracy theories. They stoked distrust in our electoral system, instigating an insurrection.The indictments will echo through American democracy for generations. The outcomes of the cases will affect voting rights, racial justice, executive powers, checks and balances, and so much more. On Wednesday, August 23, join us virtually at 3 p.m. ET to hear Brennan Center experts and NYU professor and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann discuss the cases and their implications.Speakers:--Sean Morales-Doyle, Director, Brennan Center Voting Rights Program--Gowri Ramachandran, Deputy Director, Brennan Center Elections & Government Program--Andrew Weissmann, Professor of Practice, NYU School of Law; Legal Analyst, MSNBC--Moderator: Michael Waldman, President, Brennan CenterThe Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law provides reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities. Requests for accommodations for events and services should be submitted at least one week if possible before the date of the accommodation need.Please email events [at] brennan.law.nyu.edu