Discover California Slavery to Freedom - 2023 International Underground Railroad Month
Date:
Friday, September 01, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
2792079043
Location Details:
California State Library - Downtown Sacramento
National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom - National Parks Service - US Department of Interior
National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom - National Parks Service - US Department of Interior
Alta California Interfaith Community, including the Black Church in the early California Gold Rush Era helped finance and operate he vast California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
Together, we plan for the 20 Year Anniversary of California State Library and California State Archives compiling primary source documents on our "hidden figures" including thousands of California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875)
2023 International Underground Railroad Month we reopen the official public record and celebrate the journey enslaved and free from Negroland - Niger River Basin to Negro Bar - American River Basin, as we reclaim our past for distant future generations.
###
###
