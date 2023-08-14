Discover California Slavery to Freedom - 2023 International Underground Railroad Month

Date:

Friday, September 01, 2023

Time:

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

2792079043

Location Details:

California State Library - Downtown Sacramento

National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom - National Parks Service - US Department of Interior





Alta California Interfaith Community, including the Black Church in the early California Gold Rush Era helped finance and operate he vast California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.



Together, we plan for the 20 Year Anniversary of California State Library and California State Archives compiling primary source documents on our "hidden figures" including thousands of California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875)



2023 International Underground Railroad Month we reopen the official public record and celebrate the journey enslaved and free from Negroland - Niger River Basin to Negro Bar - American River Basin, as we reclaim our past for distant future generations.



