A Concert to Save Street Spirit: DECANT, DESIREE CANNON, KATSY PLINEAugust 27th, 3–7pm, All agesArt House Gallery and Cultural Center2905 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705Tickets available via Eventbrite (NOTAFLOF)After losing our funding this summer, Street Spirit is currently out of print. We are fundraising to bring the newspaper back and we want to dance with you! Come party with us at Art House Gallery and Cultural Center in Berkeley at our summer concert // fundraiser.This show is all ages. Doors at 3:00 pm. Our badass lineup of local artists will kick off shortly after:D﻿ecant is a rising darkpop/indie electronic project from the Bay Area exploring themes of loss, transformation, and vulnerability. "As mesmeric as they are rapturously soothing, once you are set adrift within one of their songs, you'll be hard-pressed to ever want to paddle out." — Grimy Goods, 2023D﻿esiree Cannon is a California-based country-folk musician who sings lonesome songs about love, truth, and imagination.K﻿atsy Pline is a singer and guitarist living in Berkeley. Drawing from the melancholic yearning of early country and folk, Katsy’s heartbreak ballads spin tales of apocalypse, beauty, and loss amidst the ruin of the present.Tickets: We are selling tickets on a sliding scale of $5 to $500. Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, so come even if you can't pay and you will be welcomed in! If you can't attend but still want to chip in, buy a "there in spirit" ticket to support from afar.S﻿afety and accessibility: Due to the current COVID surge and the ongoing nature of the pandemic, we ask that our guests mask at this all-indoor event (masks will be provided at the door). If you are able to take a rapid test before coming, please do so! Art House Gallery is wheelchair accessible, as is its restroom. Please do not bring backpacks.A﻿bout Street Spirit: Street Spirit is an invaluable source of East Bay news, and a vital resource for the people who sell it. Until this summer, we printed a newspaper each month that was sold by homeless people, primarily in the East Bay. Our paper is written by and for unhoused people as well as their advocates. We report rigorously on the politics and policies that impact our community, and publish personal essays, profiles, and poetry. Our mission is to provide economic opportunity for our homeless neighbors while also creating a platform where they can share their own stories.