From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
A Concert to Save Street Spirit: Decant, Desiree Cannon, Katsy Pline
Date:
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Street Spirit
Email:
Location Details:
Art House Gallery and Cultural Center
2905 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705
2905 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705
A Concert to Save Street Spirit: DECANT, DESIREE CANNON, KATSY PLINE
August 27th, 3–7pm, All ages
Art House Gallery and Cultural Center
2905 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705
Tickets available via Eventbrite (NOTAFLOF)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-concert-to-save-street-spirit-tickets-692814144757
After losing our funding this summer, Street Spirit is currently out of print. We are fundraising to bring the newspaper back and we want to dance with you! Come party with us at Art House Gallery and Cultural Center in Berkeley at our summer concert // fundraiser.
This show is all ages. Doors at 3:00 pm. Our badass lineup of local artists will kick off shortly after:
Decant is a rising darkpop/indie electronic project from the Bay Area exploring themes of loss, transformation, and vulnerability. "As mesmeric as they are rapturously soothing, once you are set adrift within one of their songs, you'll be hard-pressed to ever want to paddle out." — Grimy Goods, 2023
Desiree Cannon is a California-based country-folk musician who sings lonesome songs about love, truth, and imagination.
Katsy Pline is a singer and guitarist living in Berkeley. Drawing from the melancholic yearning of early country and folk, Katsy’s heartbreak ballads spin tales of apocalypse, beauty, and loss amidst the ruin of the present.
Tickets: We are selling tickets on a sliding scale of $5 to $500. Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, so come even if you can't pay and you will be welcomed in! If you can't attend but still want to chip in, buy a "there in spirit" ticket to support from afar.
Safety and accessibility: Due to the current COVID surge and the ongoing nature of the pandemic, we ask that our guests mask at this all-indoor event (masks will be provided at the door). If you are able to take a rapid test before coming, please do so! Art House Gallery is wheelchair accessible, as is its restroom. Please do not bring backpacks.
About Street Spirit: Street Spirit is an invaluable source of East Bay news, and a vital resource for the people who sell it. Until this summer, we printed a newspaper each month that was sold by homeless people, primarily in the East Bay. Our paper is written by and for unhoused people as well as their advocates. We report rigorously on the politics and policies that impact our community, and publish personal essays, profiles, and poetry. Our mission is to provide economic opportunity for our homeless neighbors while also creating a platform where they can share their own stories.
August 27th, 3–7pm, All ages
Art House Gallery and Cultural Center
2905 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705
Tickets available via Eventbrite (NOTAFLOF)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-concert-to-save-street-spirit-tickets-692814144757
After losing our funding this summer, Street Spirit is currently out of print. We are fundraising to bring the newspaper back and we want to dance with you! Come party with us at Art House Gallery and Cultural Center in Berkeley at our summer concert // fundraiser.
This show is all ages. Doors at 3:00 pm. Our badass lineup of local artists will kick off shortly after:
Decant is a rising darkpop/indie electronic project from the Bay Area exploring themes of loss, transformation, and vulnerability. "As mesmeric as they are rapturously soothing, once you are set adrift within one of their songs, you'll be hard-pressed to ever want to paddle out." — Grimy Goods, 2023
Desiree Cannon is a California-based country-folk musician who sings lonesome songs about love, truth, and imagination.
Katsy Pline is a singer and guitarist living in Berkeley. Drawing from the melancholic yearning of early country and folk, Katsy’s heartbreak ballads spin tales of apocalypse, beauty, and loss amidst the ruin of the present.
Tickets: We are selling tickets on a sliding scale of $5 to $500. Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds, so come even if you can't pay and you will be welcomed in! If you can't attend but still want to chip in, buy a "there in spirit" ticket to support from afar.
Safety and accessibility: Due to the current COVID surge and the ongoing nature of the pandemic, we ask that our guests mask at this all-indoor event (masks will be provided at the door). If you are able to take a rapid test before coming, please do so! Art House Gallery is wheelchair accessible, as is its restroom. Please do not bring backpacks.
About Street Spirit: Street Spirit is an invaluable source of East Bay news, and a vital resource for the people who sell it. Until this summer, we printed a newspaper each month that was sold by homeless people, primarily in the East Bay. Our paper is written by and for unhoused people as well as their advocates. We report rigorously on the politics and policies that impact our community, and publish personal essays, profiles, and poetry. Our mission is to provide economic opportunity for our homeless neighbors while also creating a platform where they can share their own stories.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-concert-to-...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 2:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network