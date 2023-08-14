From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Road Socialist Organization
Location Details:
48 S 7th Street #101
San Jose, CA 95112
A free community event commemorating the 53rd anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, featuring Carlos Montes. Carlos is a veteran Chicano activist who co-founded the Brown Berets and helped organize the Chicano Moratorium and the East L.A. walkouts. The Chicano Moratorium was a movement of Chicanos who organized against the Vietnam War, culminating in a march of 30,000 people on August 29, 1970 in East L.A. Similar Chicano Moratorium marches happened across the country, including in the Bay Area.
Come learn with us about the Chicano Movement with us!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv0LRH5P8Yx/
