A speak out was held at the Japanese consulate in San Francisco tto protest the proposed dumping of 1.3 million tons of radioactive water into the Pacific at Fukushima.

The Japanese Kishida government and the LDP with the support of the US government is preparing to dump 1.3 million tons of contaminated tritium water into the Pacific Ocean from the broken Fukushima nuclear reactors.Despite claims from former PM Abe and the present government that the Fukushima nuclear accident area had been "decontaminated" the melted nuclear rods have not been removed from the reactors 12 years after the meltdown. In order to prevent a radioactive fire and release they continue to need to use water to cool them down.On August 11, 2023 a speak out was held at the Japanese consulate in San Francisco to demand that it not be dumped into the ocean and that the other nuclear plants be shut down. The government and nuclear industry want to restart the remaining nuclear plants.Speakers also talked about the connection between the radioactive contamination in Fukushima and Japan with the health and safety dangers at the Hunters Point and Treasure Island radioactive dump sites.Thousands of Black, Brown and other working class people have been contaminated and sickened by these nuclear military bases that were never cleaned up.It was also reported that the Japanese government had coerced the Berkeley City council not to pass a resolution against the dumping of the radioactive water into the Pacifica.The action was initiated by the No Nukes Action Committee.Additional InformationProduction of Labor Video Project