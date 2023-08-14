From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
No Dumping Of Radioactive Water Into Pacific Ocean At Fukushima Say Speakers At JPN Consul
A speak out was held at the Japanese consulate in San Francisco tto protest the proposed dumping of 1.3 million tons of radioactive water into the Pacific at Fukushima.
The Japanese Kishida government and the LDP with the support of the US government is preparing to dump 1.3 million tons of contaminated tritium water into the Pacific Ocean from the broken Fukushima nuclear reactors.
Despite claims from former PM Abe and the present government that the Fukushima nuclear accident area had been "decontaminated" the melted nuclear rods have not been removed from the reactors 12 years after the meltdown. In order to prevent a radioactive fire and release they continue to need to use water to cool them down.
On August 11, 2023 a speak out was held at the Japanese consulate in San Francisco to demand that it not be dumped into the ocean and that the other nuclear plants be shut down. The government and nuclear industry want to restart the remaining nuclear plants.
Speakers also talked about the connection between the radioactive contamination in Fukushima and Japan with the health and safety dangers at the Hunters Point and Treasure Island radioactive dump sites.
Thousands of Black, Brown and other working class people have been contaminated and sickened by these nuclear military bases that were never cleaned up.
It was also reported that the Japanese government had coerced the Berkeley City council not to pass a resolution against the dumping of the radioactive water into the Pacifica.
The action was initiated by the No Nukes Action Committee.
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Additional Media:
Fukushima Radioactive Water Release is Set to Begin
https://countercurrents.org/2023/08/fukushima-radioactive-water-release-is-set-to-begin/?fbclid=IwAR2bdKsD1zdQ8SL1Iqv8wCNaioq1GSMx7FELcNP0Nnj2MJ2oUfzrIyb71pM
Fukushima 12 Years After Meltdowns & Radioactive Water Releases With Caitlin Stronell & Tsukuru Fors
https://youtu.be/Clc8y8Jlazo
The Fukushima Catastrophe Continues 12 Years After The Meltdowns
https://youtu.be/B2eFRryo_Vs
Shut Down All The NUKES! On The 12th Anniversary of Fukushima Action At SF Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/GhHXldlvFFc
Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
Tokyo 2020 The Radioactive Olympics With Dr. Alex Rosen Of IPPNW
https://youtu.be/t9rThrZWQ38
Toxic water level at Fukushima plant still not under control
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201907280040.html
The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q--d2iW4hic
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s
Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=34s
Japan’s Olympics Chief Faces Corruption Charges in France
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/11/world/europe/japan-olympics-corruption-tsunekazu-takeda.html
Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s
Additional Information
https://cnic.jp/english/?p=6593
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Despite claims from former PM Abe and the present government that the Fukushima nuclear accident area had been "decontaminated" the melted nuclear rods have not been removed from the reactors 12 years after the meltdown. In order to prevent a radioactive fire and release they continue to need to use water to cool them down.
On August 11, 2023 a speak out was held at the Japanese consulate in San Francisco to demand that it not be dumped into the ocean and that the other nuclear plants be shut down. The government and nuclear industry want to restart the remaining nuclear plants.
Speakers also talked about the connection between the radioactive contamination in Fukushima and Japan with the health and safety dangers at the Hunters Point and Treasure Island radioactive dump sites.
Thousands of Black, Brown and other working class people have been contaminated and sickened by these nuclear military bases that were never cleaned up.
It was also reported that the Japanese government had coerced the Berkeley City council not to pass a resolution against the dumping of the radioactive water into the Pacifica.
The action was initiated by the No Nukes Action Committee.
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Additional Media:
Fukushima Radioactive Water Release is Set to Begin
https://countercurrents.org/2023/08/fukushima-radioactive-water-release-is-set-to-begin/?fbclid=IwAR2bdKsD1zdQ8SL1Iqv8wCNaioq1GSMx7FELcNP0Nnj2MJ2oUfzrIyb71pM
Fukushima 12 Years After Meltdowns & Radioactive Water Releases With Caitlin Stronell & Tsukuru Fors
https://youtu.be/Clc8y8Jlazo
The Fukushima Catastrophe Continues 12 Years After The Meltdowns
https://youtu.be/B2eFRryo_Vs
Shut Down All The NUKES! On The 12th Anniversary of Fukushima Action At SF Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/GhHXldlvFFc
Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
Tokyo 2020 The Radioactive Olympics With Dr. Alex Rosen Of IPPNW
https://youtu.be/t9rThrZWQ38
Toxic water level at Fukushima plant still not under control
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201907280040.html
The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q--d2iW4hic
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=2874s
Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=34s
Japan’s Olympics Chief Faces Corruption Charges in France
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/11/world/europe/japan-olympics-corruption-tsunekazu-takeda.html
Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s
Additional Information
https://cnic.jp/english/?p=6593
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/C8FI7EvUtdE
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network