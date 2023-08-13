Saturday & Sunday, August 19 & 20, 2:30 PMThe Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 64th Season with:"Breakdown" A New Musical2:30 - 3:00 PM: Live Music3:00 PM - 4:30 PM: Live Theater (No Intermission)Outdoors *Bring your low beach chair or blanket, hat & sunglasses.Free / Donations AppreciatedNever silent, always revolutionary! "America's Foremost Theatre of Political Satire"In an insane society how can we help those struggling with actual mental illness? And who is driving the country insane? The social worker drowning in the bureaucracy needed to help their unhoused client? The news anchor, who feeds anxiety with “breaking news” of daily atrocities and political scapegoating rather than the real “Who, What, Where and Why?” Sometimes it’s not all just happening in your mind.Synopsis:For most of the citizens of increasingly intolerant San Francisco a young woman like Yume living on the streets seems “crazy,” but maybe Yume is just ahead of the curve. Unbalanced?Unhinged? Nuts? In a country that has clearly lost its mind, what do any of those words mean anymore? As her social worker tries to navigate the Kafkaesque labyrinth of city bureaucracy Yume is on her own quest to regain what has been taken from her.But up-and-coming FOX News commentator Marcia Stone has no problem with being at the vanguard of driving the nation around the bend. It’s her key to getting a nightly slot on the network, and if she can give her viewers a focus for their fear, a hellhole of depravity and failed policies so much the better! And where better than the filthy, dangerous streets of San Francisco to illustrate for her bosses and audience the depths to which the progressives have dragged us? If only she could find a person on those streets… someone to personify America’s…Breakdown.Written by Michael Gene Sullivan and Marie CartierMusic & Lyrics by Daniel SavioDirected by Michael Gene SullivanMusic Direction by Daniel SavioChoreography by AeJay MitchellBREAKDOWN features Andre Amarotico* (Mr. Steréos, Matt, Rupert, Demon); Jamella Cross* (Marcia Stone, A Business Woman, Heather); Alicia M. P. Nelson* (Saidia, Mrs. Noe Valley, Charlie); Jed Parsario* (Felix, Brad, Greg, Annette, Demon, An Actor); Kina Kantor* (Yume, Operator); Taylor Gonzalez (FOX AD)SFMT Band: Breakfast (Keyboard, Guitar, Sax); Guinevere Q (Bass); and Jason Young (Drums, Percussion).*The Actors and Stage Manager are members of Actors' Equity Association, Union of Professional Actors & Stage Managers in the United States.For More Info. Call: (415) 285-1717Email: info [at] sfmt.orgWebsite: sfmt.orgfacebook.com/sfmimetroupeinstagram.com/SFTrouperstwitter.com/SFTroupersSchedule by Date: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-datesSchedule by Area: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area