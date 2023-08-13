From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF Mime Troupe "Breakdown: A New Musical"
Date:
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Karen Runk
Email:
Phone:
(415) 285-1717
Location Details:
London Nelson Center
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Saturday & Sunday, August 19 & 20, 2:30 PM
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 64th Season with:
"Breakdown" A New Musical
2:30 - 3:00 PM: Live Music
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM: Live Theater (No Intermission)
Outdoors *Bring your low beach chair or blanket, hat & sunglasses.
Free / Donations Appreciated
Never silent, always revolutionary! "America's Foremost Theatre of Political Satire"
In an insane society how can we help those struggling with actual mental illness? And who is driving the country insane? The social worker drowning in the bureaucracy needed to help their unhoused client? The news anchor, who feeds anxiety with “breaking news” of daily atrocities and political scapegoating rather than the real “Who, What, Where and Why?” Sometimes it’s not all just happening in your mind.
Synopsis:
For most of the citizens of increasingly intolerant San Francisco a young woman like Yume living on the streets seems “crazy,” but maybe Yume is just ahead of the curve. Unbalanced?Unhinged? Nuts? In a country that has clearly lost its mind, what do any of those words mean anymore? As her social worker tries to navigate the Kafkaesque labyrinth of city bureaucracy Yume is on her own quest to regain what has been taken from her.
But up-and-coming FOX News commentator Marcia Stone has no problem with being at the vanguard of driving the nation around the bend. It’s her key to getting a nightly slot on the network, and if she can give her viewers a focus for their fear, a hellhole of depravity and failed policies so much the better! And where better than the filthy, dangerous streets of San Francisco to illustrate for her bosses and audience the depths to which the progressives have dragged us? If only she could find a person on those streets… someone to personify America’s…Breakdown.
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan and Marie Cartier
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music Direction by Daniel Savio
Choreography by AeJay Mitchell
BREAKDOWN features Andre Amarotico* (Mr. Steréos, Matt, Rupert, Demon); Jamella Cross* (Marcia Stone, A Business Woman, Heather); Alicia M. P. Nelson* (Saidia, Mrs. Noe Valley, Charlie); Jed Parsario* (Felix, Brad, Greg, Annette, Demon, An Actor); Kina Kantor* (Yume, Operator); Taylor Gonzalez (FOX AD)
SFMT Band: Breakfast (Keyboard, Guitar, Sax); Guinevere Q (Bass); and Jason Young (Drums, Percussion).
*The Actors and Stage Manager are members of Actors' Equity Association, Union of Professional Actors & Stage Managers in the United States.
For More Info. Call: (415) 285-1717
Email: info [at] sfmt.org
Website: sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
twitter.com/SFTroupers
Schedule by Date: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
Schedule by Area: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
https://www.sfmt.org/press-breakdown
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 64th Season with:
"Breakdown" A New Musical
2:30 - 3:00 PM: Live Music
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM: Live Theater (No Intermission)
Outdoors *Bring your low beach chair or blanket, hat & sunglasses.
Free / Donations Appreciated
Never silent, always revolutionary! "America's Foremost Theatre of Political Satire"
In an insane society how can we help those struggling with actual mental illness? And who is driving the country insane? The social worker drowning in the bureaucracy needed to help their unhoused client? The news anchor, who feeds anxiety with “breaking news” of daily atrocities and political scapegoating rather than the real “Who, What, Where and Why?” Sometimes it’s not all just happening in your mind.
Synopsis:
For most of the citizens of increasingly intolerant San Francisco a young woman like Yume living on the streets seems “crazy,” but maybe Yume is just ahead of the curve. Unbalanced?Unhinged? Nuts? In a country that has clearly lost its mind, what do any of those words mean anymore? As her social worker tries to navigate the Kafkaesque labyrinth of city bureaucracy Yume is on her own quest to regain what has been taken from her.
But up-and-coming FOX News commentator Marcia Stone has no problem with being at the vanguard of driving the nation around the bend. It’s her key to getting a nightly slot on the network, and if she can give her viewers a focus for their fear, a hellhole of depravity and failed policies so much the better! And where better than the filthy, dangerous streets of San Francisco to illustrate for her bosses and audience the depths to which the progressives have dragged us? If only she could find a person on those streets… someone to personify America’s…Breakdown.
Written by Michael Gene Sullivan and Marie Cartier
Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio
Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan
Music Direction by Daniel Savio
Choreography by AeJay Mitchell
BREAKDOWN features Andre Amarotico* (Mr. Steréos, Matt, Rupert, Demon); Jamella Cross* (Marcia Stone, A Business Woman, Heather); Alicia M. P. Nelson* (Saidia, Mrs. Noe Valley, Charlie); Jed Parsario* (Felix, Brad, Greg, Annette, Demon, An Actor); Kina Kantor* (Yume, Operator); Taylor Gonzalez (FOX AD)
SFMT Band: Breakfast (Keyboard, Guitar, Sax); Guinevere Q (Bass); and Jason Young (Drums, Percussion).
*The Actors and Stage Manager are members of Actors' Equity Association, Union of Professional Actors & Stage Managers in the United States.
For More Info. Call: (415) 285-1717
Email: info [at] sfmt.org
Website: sfmt.org
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
twitter.com/SFTroupers
Schedule by Date: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
Schedule by Area: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
https://www.sfmt.org/press-breakdown
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 13, 2023 11:02AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network