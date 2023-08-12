top
California Central Valley U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Showdown Looming Over Extreme Logging Climate Crimes in Sierra Nevada

by Josh Hart (info [at] featherriveraction.org)
Sat, Aug 12, 2023 2:58PM
The US Forest Service is proposing to spend $650 million (including $30 million of herbicides) to authorize extreme logging in the Plumas National Forest in the name of "wildfire community protection." The USFS proposes to remove protections for spotted owl and red-legged frogs among others. Help is urgently needed from forest defenders!
sm_logsstacked.jpeg
original image (1280x960)
The (over half a BILLION dollar) Forest Service "Protection Project" (CPP) Protects Only Timber Industry Profits While Endangering Local Communities, Climate, Wildlife.

If you have not read our "Where I Stand" Article outlining the major problems with the planned and imminent destruction of Plumas County's forests, including extensive scientific studies backing up our position, please read and share:

https://www.plumasnews.com/where-i-stand-we-strongly-oppose-the-usfs-community-protection-project-200000-acres-of-mechanical-and-chemical-assault-on-plumas-national-forest/

Forest management policy is being shaped by outdated, industry funded science and logging interests who are salivating at the "opportunity" presented by recent intense wildfires to ignore environmental protections and existing forest plans. The great and tragic irony is that these policies would only increase wildfire threats to communities, and squander valuable resources needed to harden communities.

If there was ever a time to think critically about wildfire safety and not just accept industry talking points at face value, that time is now. Feather River Action! invites those who love the forest to come to Plumas County this summer and fall. Free camping in a beautiful spot available.
For more information: http://featherriveraction.org
§This is what Plumas Forests may look like after the CPP Project
by Josh Hart
Sat, Aug 12, 2023 2:58PM
sm_screenshot_2023-08-12_at_2.57.34_pm.jpg
original image (1016x752)
Intact ecosystems like this one are under threat.
http://featherriveraction.org
