San Francisco Labor & Workers

San Francesco City Painters Vote on ULP Strike

by www.sfcwu.net (cityworker [at] sfcwu.net)
Sat, Aug 12, 2023 7:28AM
City Painters Vote on ULP Strike
press_release_notice_of_strike_vote.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (843.9KB)
Dear SFCWU Members, and All,


On August 9, 2023, the SFCWU General Executive Board voted unanimously to authorize a strike vote in response to the City’s, and (Jim Leonard’s) continued collusion, and retaliation. Public workers in California have won the right to strike after PERB ruled on this by the two Unions that brought this matter before the PERB Board. SEIU, and IFTPE 21 won the PERB decision for us. So, hats off, and many thanks to these two giant Unions for fighting the good fight!


This expressly includes the right to strike over Unfair Labor Practices. It is our position that the union, and its members rights have been violated by the City, Jim Leonard, and his traitorous Lawyers turned against us. We are reaching out to Fellow City Workers, and their unions to support a strike should it be ratified by the membership of this union, who are in good standing. However, all are invited to attend.


The Notice is hereby given that an Emergency Called meeting has been called by the Unions only legal, and rightful President, Gilbert Fragoso. The meeting will be held by Zoom on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 6:00pm. Please see attached Press Release and Zoom meeting invitation below.


SFCWU is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: SFCWU STRIKE VOTE
Time: Aug 16, 2023 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2407346990?pwd=NHAydzZZU1RlTEZEVno2aFFUWUVHZz09
Meeting ID: 240 734 6990
Passcode: SFCWU
For more information: http://www.sfcwu.net
