Indian Canyon Storytelling 25th Annual Indigenous Gathering
Date:
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Indian Canyon
Location Details:
Indian Canyon Nation Cultural Center, lndian Canyon Rd Hollister, CA 95023
We are thrilled to announce Indian Canyon Nation's 25th Storytelling and Indigenous Gathering, a remarkable event that will take place on August 26th, 2023, starting at 1PM. This year, we are excited to emphasize that this community-organized occasion will be family-friendly and rooted in the spirit of unity. Due to a lack of funds received this year, we have had to rely solely on the dedication and support of our community to bring this event to life.
Follow and Support: https://patreon.com/IndianCanyon
Costanoan Indian Research - Non-Profit - Presents the
25th Annual Storytelling and Indigenous Gathering in Indian Canyon, Hollister, CA
~~~~Storytellers, Singers, Dancers, Artists~~~~
Traditional Storytelling and Native Dance
Gathering, Sharing, Learning, Teaching
Traditional Dancers - Indigenous Storytellers - Native Artists - Cultural Revitalization
~~Outdoor Family Event~~
Entry by donation : Adults 20 - Students 10 - Under 10 FREE
Come to Ohlone Trust Land and learn more/live/enjoy the day
As an integral part of the Indian Canyon community, we want to create an inclusive space where everyone can participate and benefit from this experience. Therefore, we kindly request that attendees contribute to their ability, without creating undue financial hardships, to help us raise funds. Your donations, however small or large, are greatly appreciated and will enable us to continue providing vital services on a donation basis. By doing so, we ensure that individuals and communities who face economic challenges can still engage, attend, and derive value from this gathering.
It is essential to note that the Indian Canyon California Indian Storytelling Event holds a special place in our hearts. It serves as a conduit for building connections and fostering education, specifically for relocated American Indians and non-Native Californians. Our intention is to illuminate the rich cultures and histories of Native California, instilling a deeper appreciation and understanding among all who attend.
Taking place in Indian Canyon, the only federally recognized "Indian Country" along coastal Northern California between Sonoma and Santa Barbara, this event holds a significant historical and cultural significance. Remarkably, Indian Canyon is the sole land that has remained continuously under the stewardship of the Ohlone People, and we owe our gratitude to Ann-Marie Sayers, the Tribal Chairwoman Emeritus of the Indian Canyon Chualar Tribe of the Costanoan-Ohlone People, also known as both the Indian Canyon Mutsun Band of Costanoan-Ohlone People, Indian Canyon Nation. Through her generosity, she has opened her great-grandfather's trust allotment to all Indigenous individuals in need of land for sacred ceremonies.
Indian Canyon encompasses a variety of sacred spaces, including seven sweat lodges, a round-house area, an arbor, and approximately 30 to 40 areas designated for individual prayer and ceremony. Moreover, the canyon offers invaluable research and exchange opportunities for students from esteemed educational institutions such as San Francisco State University, DeAnza State, UCLA, USCS, JFKU, and more. This testament to its importance is further exemplified by its support for programs focusing on Native California and ethnobotany.
Lastly, we kindly request that all attendees come prepared for outdoor weather conditions. Additionally, we emphasize the importance of respecting both the land and the community. It is crucial to note that this event is drug- and alcohol-free, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all participants.
We eagerly anticipate your presence at this momentous occasion, as we join together in celebration, storytelling, and cultural exchange. Your attendance and support will not only make this event unforgettable but will also contribute to the continued growth and preservation of Native traditions.
Learn how you can help or contact us for any questions: indiancanyon [at] costanoan.org
http://www.indiancanyonlife.org/storytelling
About the Organization https://costanoan.org
-----------------Good to know---------------
This is Sovereign Native land - please be respectful. We are an off-the-grid, non-profit organization, plan accordingly (Cash/Check accepted)Bring sunscreen & hats for the day, blankets or jackets for the night.
Welcome to bring your own food if need be
Food prepared at the event (BBQ Meat, Seasonal Veggies, Green Salad, Fruit Salad). Soft drink bar available. Tea and coffee will be provided for free. This is an alcohol and drug-free event. Seating provided, however, we do encourage you to bring your own folding chair.~Modest attire please, thank you~***If you’re not able to attend the event, we would appreciate your donation. If you would like to preregister, please make check or money order payable to: Costanoan Indian Research, Inc. Mail to: Indian Canyon Ranch P.O. Box 28 Hollister Ca 95024-0028.
All Donations are tax deductible (501-C3ID#680287736).
http://www.costanoan.org
http://www.indiancanyonlife.org
http://support.indiancanyonlife.org/
From HOLLISTER: Union road to the wine trail and pass Hollister Hills follow Cienega Road merge onto Grass Valley Road (at top of hill, .1mile)Turn Left onto Dirt Road....veer right into the row vineyard for one mile - Follow Signs "Indian Canyon" - One mile through vineyard into the valley of Indian Canyon
Google Map to find Indian Canyon:http://maps.google.com/maps/ms?msid=206080744328615404517.000480744437e58ddb621&msa=0
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indian-canyon...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 7:10AM
