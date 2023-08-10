From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Robo Taxis Battle In SF In SF at CPUC Where SEIU87 Pres Opposes IBT & CA AFL-CIO
At a hearing of the California Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco on 8/10/23 a struggle took place over whether 200 robo taxis should be able to operate 24 hours a day. SEIU 87 Olga Miranda supported Cruise owned by GM and Waymo which is owned by Google.
IBT District Council president Jason Rabinoowitz said the Teamsters and California AFL-CIO were united against allowing robot taxis from expanding.
The struggle over the introduction of Robotaxis in San Francisco at the California Public Utility Commission on 8/10/23 a conflict broke out when the president of SEIU 87 janitors and vice president of the San Francisco Labor Council argued for supporting the expansion of robotaxis after GM owned Cruise signed a union contract to provide jobs for a few members. She argued that she is only representing her members.
Jason Rabinowitz Teamsters Joint Council 7 president also attended and said that the Teamsters, California AFL-CIO and all labor was united to to stop the introduction of the robotaxis into San Francisco because of health and safety dangers and the threat to millions of jobs.
