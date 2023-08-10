top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Robo Taxis Battle In SF In SF at CPUC Where SEIU87 Pres Opposes IBT & CA AFL-CIO

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 10, 2023 10:48PM
At a hearing of the California Public Utilities Commission in San Francisco on 8/10/23 a struggle took place over whether 200 robo taxis should be able to operate 24 hours a day. SEIU 87 Olga Miranda supported Cruise owned by GM and Waymo which is owned by Google.
IBT District Council president Jason Rabinoowitz said the Teamsters and California AFL-CIO were united against allowing robot taxis from expanding.
olga.jpg
Robo Taxis Battle In SF In SF at CPUC Where SEIU87 Pres Opposes IBT & CA AFL-CIO

The struggle over the introduction of Robotaxis in San Francisco at the California Public Utility Commission on 8/10/23 a conflict broke out when the president of SEIU 87 janitors and vice president of the San Francisco Labor Council argued for supporting the expansion of robotaxis after GM owned Cruise signed a union contract to provide jobs for a few members. She argued that she is only representing her members.

Jason Rabinowitz Teamsters Joint Council 7 president also attended and said that the Teamsters, California AFL-CIO and all labor was united to to stop the introduction of the robotaxis into San Francisco because of health and safety dangers and the threat to millions of jobs.

Additional Media:

No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/AUkaiRlW6Lg
§Google Got $10 Million From Google In 2020
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 10, 2023 10:48PM
sm_newsom_google_cpuc.jpg
original image (1732x1732)
Governor Gavin Newsom who got $10 million from Google in 2020 and he appoints the CPUC board members.
https://youtu.be/AUkaiRlW6Lg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code