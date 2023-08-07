top
San Francisco
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 9:49PM
A rally was held at the California Public Utility Commission against allowing 200 robo taxis to operate 24 hours a day in San Francisco. It would destroy the taxi industry and put thousands out of work for the profit of google which owns Waymo and GM which own Cruise.
waymo_mural_robo.jpeg
No Robo Taxis In San Francico! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis

A rally was held in San Francisco on 8/7/23 at the California Public Utility Commission to oppose the approval of 200 Robo taxis from Google owned Waymo and GM owned Cruise
autonomous cars from operating 24 hours a day in San Francisco.

Speakers called out the CPUC which is controlled by Governor Gavin Newsom and is packed with supporters of tech corporations who want to eliminate drivers not only on taxis, but delivery vehicles and trucks.

One of the commission members John Arnold was also a lawyer for Waymo.

The San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance and TWU 250a which represents MTA bus drivers also spoke against the Commission approving to expand operation and talked about the health and safety dangers.

The Democratic Party legislature has also allowed the CPUC and DMV to allow allow these companies to test and regulate themselves.

Speakers called for the introduction of AI and technology to be controlled by working. people and to benefit workers and the public.

If the CPUC passes this it will expand to Los Angeles and other cities throughout the US destroying the taxi industry and lead to the loss of millions of jobs in transportation.

Additionally speakers talked about the push by these tech billionaires to privatize public transit in order to keep their profits.

The rally was sponsored by the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance, United Front Committee For A Labor Party, Save Muni, Alliance of Independent Workers, SF Transit Riders, Revolutionary Workers United Front, SF Transit Riders, Coalition For San Francisco Neighborhoods, Safe Street Rebels

Murals By Andrew Kong Knight
https://andrewkongknight.com

Additional Media:

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4
§Supporters of Stopping The Expansion of Robo
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 7, 2023 9:49PM
img_6611.jpeg
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
