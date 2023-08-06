Golden Harvest Parade and Festival - World Dashiki Week showcases Pan African Culture blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) are overcoming the challenge towards broader acceptance for future equity and inclusion. As part of our Golden Harvest Parade and Festival we share our common and unique historical journey here in the Great State of California, toward a "Greener Tomorrow for Youth"

Planning for our 2023 Golden Harvest Parade and Festival - Theme is “Greener Tomorrow for Youth” is in full swing.



Our Golden Harvest Parade Planning Committee is thrilled to extend this invitation for your organization to join our much-anticipated 2nd Annual Golden Harvest Parade and Festival, Fall 2023.



This year’s theme is Greener Tomorrow for Youth, as California leads the nation to build a greener and better community and planet for our future generations.



Starting along Capitol Mall, our all-day event will officially kick-off with a 90-minute parade which will begin at 11:00AM.



From there, parade watchers will make their way to the festival where booths will lined up between 5th and 8th Streets to delight generations of all ages – to enjoy global ethnic dishes that will wet your appetite to purchase colorful ethnic attire, to include authentic Pan African Dashiki prints and hand woven traditional fabrics.



Global stage performances and a Youth Artwork Contest are also parts of the festival.



Our planning committee seeks to showcase our regional cultural diversity in a friendly, peaceful, and harmonious venue to represent our California Capitol Region, as one.



Building upon our Inaugural year seed organizations, we are recruiting an army of new volunteers and new participants.



We invite you to join the parade and festival as a sponsor, parade participant, program participant, or vendor.



As a treasured sponsor, your generous financial donations will help our planning committee provide this event without cost to thousands of attendees while allowing them to learn more about "A Greener Youth for Tomorrow."



As a parade participant, program participant, or vendor, you will experience being part of a unique event that unites our communities.