International Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons

Raid in Freiburg because of "linksunten.indymedia"

by Von dpa (translated)
Sun, Aug 6, 2023 1:09PM
The radical left-wing internet platform "Linksunten.indymedia" has been banned since 2017. The alleged operators are said not to have complied with this. Now there have been searches in Freiburg.
sm_linksunten-folder.jpg
original image (1080x720)
[ "linksunten.indymedia" has been banned since 2017 - here a logo of the platform is seen on a folder during proceedings before the Federal Administrative Court. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt (dpa) ]


Five suspected operators of a long-banned radical left-wing Internet platform allegedly continued to maintain the association - now investigators searched their homes in Freiburg on Wednesday.

The suspects - four men and one woman aged between 32 and 47 - are suspected of having continued to work for the "Linksunten.indymedia" platform. Thus, they are said to have republished the complete archive of the organization, which was already banned by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in August 2017, on the Internet and thus made it accessible. This was announced by the Stuttgart State Criminal Police Office and the Karlsruhe public prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

During the search operation on Wednesday, cell phones, laptops, USB sticks and other storage media were seized. These are now being evaluated - it is not clear how long this will take, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office. The investigations were continuing.

The association "Linksunten.indymedia" had been banned and dissolved by the Federal Ministry of the Interior in August 2017 after riots on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. At the time, the reason given was that the platform had called for left-wing extremist crimes. The then Federal Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) described "Linksunten.Indymedia" as the most important platform for violent left-wing extremists in Germany.

At the beginning of 2020, the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig had rejected the appeals of the alleged operating team - the same defendants whose apartments have now been searched - against the ban. Earlier this year, the five also failed with constitutional complaints in Karlsruhe. The Federal Constitutional Court had not accepted them for decision.

-------------------
Source: https://www.badische-zeitung.de/razzia-in-freiburg-wegen-linksunten-indymedia
Translation via: https://www.deepl.com/
-------------------

Archive of Linksunten Indymedia

Indymedia linksunten was banned by the German Federal Minister of the Interior on the 25th August 2017. The website remains as an archive. The only archives of movements are made by the movements themselves, and nobody will tell our history unless we do it ourselves. Movements have to leave traces of their passion for future generations, because forgotten fights are lost fights.

https://linksunten.indymedia.org/

https://linksunten.indymedia.org/README
https://linksunten.indymedia.org/SHA256SUMS
https://linksunten.indymedia.org/linksunten-html.zip (1 GB)
https://linksunten.indymedia.org/linksunten-media.zip (85 GB)
https://linksunten.indymedia.org/linksunten-json.zip (300 MB)
