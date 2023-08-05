top
International Environment & Forest Defense

Ada'itsx/Fairy Creek Blockade

by PNW Street Medics
Sat, Aug 5, 2023 10:15AM
Medics and any others who would like to support the Ada'itsx/Fairy Creek Blockade are encouraged to contact the camp directly.
FB: https://www.facebook.com/FairyCreekBlockade
Media Contact: Raven: 256–909–8835
sm_flag.jpg
original image (1440x1800)
The camp is calling all allies and members of the public who wish to participate in the Ada'itsx/Fairy Creek Blockade to come join them, the camp is located at 48.69659, -124.41573

Anyone who wishes to participate does not need to go through a pre-arrival introduction process, instead you will be met at the camp and will go through an introduction process on the ground.

This Camp is lead by local Indigenous Peoples, accomplices and allies, and blessed by Elder Bill Jones. Teal Jones and Pacheedaht signed a memorandum of understanding, to ensure responsible stewardship of at-risk species and ecosystems within the Nation’s traditional territories now and for future generations. Some Band members are ensuring this is the case. This is the work of the "Savage Patch" not RFS.

CAMP RULES
-no drugs or alcohol of any kind
-no weapons of any kind
-be respectful

CAMP LOCATION:
The camp is located just behind the intersection of Gordon Main and the north end of Braden Main where the road crosses the Gordon river at 48.69659, -124.41573

Media Contact: Raven: 256–909–8835
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FairyCreekBlockade
.
.
.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pnwstreetm...
