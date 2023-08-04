Reclaiming the Militant Legacy of Labor Day

Date:

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

San José May Day Coalition

Location Details:

Labor Day is more than just a holiday or a day for sales. From the first Labor Day march in 1882 in New York City to the Pullman Strike of 1894, Labor Day has its roots in struggle. It is the twin of May Day! Let’s reclaim our history!



Gene Ruyle, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSU, Long Beach, and author of “Rethinking Marxist Anthropology” and other works.



Free and open to the public



Sponsored by the San José May Day Coalition