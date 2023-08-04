From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reclaiming the Militant Legacy of Labor Day
Date:
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day Coalition
Location Details:
Join Zoom meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81040660090
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81040660090
Labor Day is more than just a holiday or a day for sales. From the first Labor Day march in 1882 in New York City to the Pullman Strike of 1894, Labor Day has its roots in struggle. It is the twin of May Day! Let’s reclaim our history!
Gene Ruyle, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSU, Long Beach, and author of “Rethinking Marxist Anthropology” and other works.
Free and open to the public
Sponsored by the San José May Day Coalition
Gene Ruyle, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at CSU, Long Beach, and author of “Rethinking Marxist Anthropology” and other works.
Free and open to the public
Sponsored by the San José May Day Coalition
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 10:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network