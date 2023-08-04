How to Prevent the Next Cold War

Date:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San José Peace & Justice Center

Location Details:

San José Peace & Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

Are the U.S. and China on a collision course?

Has globalization reached an endpoint? Why chip wars?

What are the material causes of superpower conflict?

Who is responsible for the drive to a new Cold War?

What will be the impact on the U.S. economy and society?

How can we make peace?



Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a political economist, analyst of geopolitical conflict, and advocate for universal human rights. He has extensive experience in the countries to which the U.S. government is opposed – China, Russia, North Korea. He has been with the San José Peace & Justice Center for 16 years.



Free and open to the public | Donations welcome

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center