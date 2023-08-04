From the Open-Publishing Calendar
How to Prevent the Next Cold War
Date:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Are the U.S. and China on a collision course?
Has globalization reached an endpoint? Why chip wars?
What are the material causes of superpower conflict?
Who is responsible for the drive to a new Cold War?
What will be the impact on the U.S. economy and society?
How can we make peace?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a political economist, analyst of geopolitical conflict, and advocate for universal human rights. He has extensive experience in the countries to which the U.S. government is opposed – China, Russia, North Korea. He has been with the San José Peace & Justice Center for 16 years.
Free and open to the public | Donations welcome
Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 10:30PM
