Call for Global Day of Action supporting worldwide transition to clean energy
Join people across the world in making climate movement history on 3-4 November, by taking part in this special day of action. Everything you need to know to organise an event, join an action in your area, or add your voice online to demand our leaders power up renewables and power down fossil fuels.
Momentum is building up in the months leading up to the United Nation’s next global climate talks in Dubai November 30 (COP28). Climate activists and organizations are issuing calls for action for humans everywhere to come together and raise their voices and demand a better world.
Fridays for Future is planning a Global Climate Strike on September 15
A March to End Fossil Fuels will be held in New York on September 17. https://fightfossilfuels.net/
350.org is calling for people to organize rallies across the world on November 3-4
https://globalpowerup.org
350.org International Day of Climate Action 2009
On October 24, 2009 thousands of people gathered in hundreds of places around the world, in nearly EVERY country and raised their voices against the increasing levels of co2 in our atmoshere just before the COP climate conference in Copenhagen. The action, called for and promoted by 350.org, was the largest one day protest in human history.
See images from those events here:
https://flic.kr/s/aHsjohcsbo
https://flic.kr/s/aHsjotkhgY
350.org is once again calling for action, with a shifted focus: Global Days of Action To Power Up Renewables.
https://350.org/press-release/global-days-of-action-to-power-up-renewables/
The demands are simple:
Pay Up – make fossil fuels companies pay the bill: we must reclaim fossil fuel companies’ illegitimate profits. To start with, our governments should impose taxes on their unjust profits, eliminate subsidies, investments, and loans to coal, oil and gas companies. And instead, they should fund and support renewable energy initiatives rooted in justice.
Power Up – unleash the money to fund renewable energies: governments must redirect financial resources towards renewable energies through all the financial mechanisms possible, on local, national and global levels. These resources should align with the scale and urgency of the climate crisis and ensure a globally equitable distribution of funds.
Event registration and a map of Global Days of Action To Power Up Renewables actions and events are coming soon. Sign up to hear from them with more information and resources. You can also start planning and getting the word out to your friends, family and fellow activists!
These are calls for everyone to join the movement with your own creative actions, speakouts, art installations, marches, protests, strikes, occupations, forums, gatherings, civil disobedience or digital mobilisations.
For more information: https://globalpowerup.org/
