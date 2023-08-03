From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Learn About Campus Organizing for Abortion Access -Teach-in for Students
Date:
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
United State of Women and partners
Location Details:
Virtual teach-in / workshop
Wednesday, August 9 @ 3 - 4 PM PT (6 – 7 PM ET)
Join the United State of Women, End Rape On Campus, and It’s On Us for “Campus Organizing for Abortion Access” on August 9 at 3 PM PT (6 PM ET).
Students play a unique role in the fight for abortion access. By organizing their campus, they can drastically shift the culture around abortion access in their local community.
Learn about how students can get involved in the fight for abortion access on their college campus, hear directly from young people in the movement, and find out how you can center community care in your campus activism.
Students will be hearing from speakers with Advocates for Youth, Black Feminist Rants, and If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice.
We all have a role to play in the fight for abortion access –on our campuses, in our communities, and nationwide.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/usow/event/572503/
