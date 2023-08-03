Silicon Valley Pride Festival & Parade 2023 (Sunday 8/27)

Date:

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time:

10:30 AM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Silicon Valley Pride

Location Details:

Plaza de César Chávez Park in Downtown San Jose

Market Street & West San Carlos Street

🏳️‍🌈 Join us for the Silicon Valley Pride Festival & Parade 2023 on August 26 to 27!



It all begins with an entire amazing week of celebration of LIVE OUT PROUD! during the Official Silicon Valley Pride Week with daily events from August 21 to 25.



🌈 Let's come together to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and the freedom to love! Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to join us in making this an unforgettable #SVPrideWeek.



🎈Don't miss out on the fun and remember to spread the love! ❤️



#SVPride #LiveOutProud! #PrideEvents #LGBTQCommunity