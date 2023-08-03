top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay LGBTI / Queer

Silicon Valley Pride Festival & Parade 2023 (Saturday 8/26)

sm_silicon_valley_pride_home.jpg
original image (778x706)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley Pride
Location Details:
Plaza de César Chávez Park in Downtown San Jose
Market Street & West San Carlos Street
🏳️‍🌈 Join us for the Silicon Valley Pride Festival & Parade 2023 on August 26 to 27!

It all begins with an entire amazing week of celebration of LIVE OUT PROUD! during the Official Silicon Valley Pride Week with daily events from August 21 to 25.

🌈 Let's come together to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and the freedom to love! Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to join us in making this an unforgettable #SVPrideWeek.

🎈Don't miss out on the fun and remember to spread the love! ❤️

#SVPride #LiveOutProud! #PrideEvents #LGBTQCommunity
For more information: https://www.svpride.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 11:58AM
§
by Silicon Valley Pride
Thu, Aug 3, 2023 11:58AM
sm_silicon_valley_pride_festival_schedule.jpg
original image (1014x881)
https://www.svpride.com/
§
by Silicon Valley Pride
Thu, Aug 3, 2023 11:58AM
sm_silicon_valley_pride_week.jpg
original image (841x841)
https://www.svpride.com/
