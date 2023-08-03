top
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik Part 1 & Part 2

by Repost
Thu, Aug 3, 2023 10:25AM
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik talks about her struggle for health and safety at the super-fund toxic dump site that her Apple office was on in Silicon Valley
ashley_gj__vik_alert_pitcher_dismissed_by_apple_alone_against_all_1_1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.4MB)
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik Part 1
https://whistleblowersblog.org/podcasts/apple-whistleblower-ashley-gjovik-part-1/


In this episode of the Whistleblower of the Week podcast, FBI whistleblower Jane Turner talks with Ashley Gjøvik. A former senior engineering program manager at Apple, Gjøvik was fired from the tech giant after raising a series of concerns including environmental concerns, violations of employee privacy, harassment, and retaliation.

In this first part of two-part podcast, Gjøvik recounts the story of how she blew the whistle on Apple’s mishandling of an office complex built on a Superfund site. Gjøvik discusses how her initial whistleblowing led to a long series of retaliation and harassment.

Listen to this important episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Amazon. Subscribe on your favorite platform!


Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik Part 2
https://whistleblowersblog.org/podcasts/apple-whistleblower-ashley-gjovik-part-2/


In this episode of the Whistleblower of the Week podcast, FBI whistleblower Jane Turner continues her conversation with Ashley Gjøvik. A former senior engineering program manager at Apple, Gjøvik was fired from the tech giant after raising a series of concerns including environmental concerns, violations of employee privacy, harassment, and retaliation.

In this second part of a two-part podcast, Gjøvik and Turner discuss the ideals of whistleblowing as well as a deeply researched piece on whistleblowing she wrote for Covert Action Magazine.
For more information: https://whistleblowersblog.org/podcasts/ap...
