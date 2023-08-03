Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik talks about her struggle for health and safety at the super-fund toxic dump site that her Apple office was on in Silicon Valley

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik Part 1In this episode of the Whistleblower of the Week podcast, FBI whistleblower Jane Turner talks with Ashley Gjøvik. A former senior engineering program manager at Apple, Gjøvik was fired from the tech giant after raising a series of concerns including environmental concerns, violations of employee privacy, harassment, and retaliation.In this first part of two-part podcast, Gjøvik recounts the story of how she blew the whistle on Apple’s mishandling of an office complex built on a Superfund site. Gjøvik discusses how her initial whistleblowing led to a long series of retaliation and harassment.Listen to this important episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Amazon. Subscribe on your favorite platform!Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik Part 2In this episode of the Whistleblower of the Week podcast, FBI whistleblower Jane Turner continues her conversation with Ashley Gjøvik. A former senior engineering program manager at Apple, Gjøvik was fired from the tech giant after raising a series of concerns including environmental concerns, violations of employee privacy, harassment, and retaliation.In this first part of two-part podcast, Gjøvik recounts the story of how she blew the whistle on Apple’s mishandling of an office complex built on a Superfund site. Gjøvik discusses how her initial whistleblowing led to a long series of retaliation and harassment.In this second part of a two-part podcast, Gjøvik and Turner discuss the ideals of whistleblowing as well as a deeply researched piece on whistleblowing she wrote for Covert Action Magazine.