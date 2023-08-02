Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty

Date:

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Location Details:

CreaTV

38 South 2nd Street

San José, CA 95113

Join Human Agenda and other environmental justice groups for the South Bay premiere of

Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty



This film screening will be followed by discussion with the filmmaker, John de Graaf.



"Udall was an advocate not only for the environment, but for social justice and equality."

-- Bob Sampayan, former mayor of Vallejo



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible

Street parking is free, but please allow 15 minutes to park and walk



Hosted by Human Agenda

Co-sponsors: 350.org Silicon Valley, Acterra, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, Amah Mutsun Land Trust, Fridays for Future Palo Alto, Green Foothills, Our City Forest, San José Peace & Justice Center, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Smart Yards Cooperative, Smart Yards Education Foundation