South Bay Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty

Date:
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Location Details:
CreaTV
38 South 2nd Street
San José, CA 95113
Join Human Agenda and other environmental justice groups for the South Bay premiere of
Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty

This film screening will be followed by discussion with the filmmaker, John de Graaf.

"Udall was an advocate not only for the environment, but for social justice and equality."
-- Bob Sampayan, former mayor of Vallejo

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Street parking is free, but please allow 15 minutes to park and walk

Hosted by Human Agenda
Co-sponsors: 350.org Silicon Valley, Acterra, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, Amah Mutsun Land Trust, Fridays for Future Palo Alto, Green Foothills, Our City Forest, San José Peace & Justice Center, South Bay Progressive Alliance, Smart Yards Cooperative, Smart Yards Education Foundation
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 4:56PM
