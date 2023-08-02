top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/10/2023
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

CZU and You - Naturalist Night: Reintroducing Fire

sm_naturalist-night-reintroducing-fire.jpg
original image (1600x900)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
Fire is a natural part of the California landscape and plays an integral role in our local ecology. For millennia, Indigenous communities have stewarded the land with fire, but centuries of fire suppression, periods of extreme drought, and an expanding populace into the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) have led to increasingly intense fires that threaten communities. The burning question in recent years has been: how do we protect our communities from fire while also supporting “good fire” on the landscape?

Join a panel of experts from Amah Mutsun Land Trust, Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association, Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, and Sempervirens Fund at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History for a series of talks exploring this question and the many ways that local groups are managing the landscape both for and with fire.

Thursday, August 10, 2023
6-8 p.m.
Free with Admission*

Preregistration Recommended:
https://64432.blackbaudhosting.com/64432/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=f422cb72-9187-4f78-a7e1-39b44e873f2a

Email events [at] santacruzmuseum.org with any questions, accommodation requests, or if you have trouble registering.

Mix and mingle with speakers beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz

*$4 Adults | $2 Students/Seniors | Free for Youth Under 18

What to Expect
* Mix and mingle with the speakers 5:30-6 p.m.
* Presentations begin at 6 p.m. Each presentation will last about 10 minutes, followed by a brief * Q&A before the next talk begins. The talks will end around 7:15 and there will be an opportunity for more Q&A with the full panel of speakers.
* Snacks will be provided.
* Should the program reach seating capacity, we will allow more folks to enter for standing room only access. Arrive before 6 p.m. to help ensure you can save a seat.
* We will attempt to record the program and provide a link to registrants.
* Restrooms and water fountain are available in the museum.
* The gift shop will be open and Members receive 10% off!
* Explore other fire ecology resources here: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/fire-ecology-and-the-czu-lightning-complex/
For more information: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/8-10-natur...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 9:45AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code