From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CZU and You - Naturalist Night: Reintroducing Fire
Date:
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
Fire is a natural part of the California landscape and plays an integral role in our local ecology. For millennia, Indigenous communities have stewarded the land with fire, but centuries of fire suppression, periods of extreme drought, and an expanding populace into the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) have led to increasingly intense fires that threaten communities. The burning question in recent years has been: how do we protect our communities from fire while also supporting “good fire” on the landscape?
Join a panel of experts from Amah Mutsun Land Trust, Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association, Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, and Sempervirens Fund at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History for a series of talks exploring this question and the many ways that local groups are managing the landscape both for and with fire.
Thursday, August 10, 2023
6-8 p.m.
Free with Admission*
Preregistration Recommended:
https://64432.blackbaudhosting.com/64432/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=f422cb72-9187-4f78-a7e1-39b44e873f2a
Email events [at] santacruzmuseum.org with any questions, accommodation requests, or if you have trouble registering.
Mix and mingle with speakers beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
*$4 Adults | $2 Students/Seniors | Free for Youth Under 18
What to Expect
* Mix and mingle with the speakers 5:30-6 p.m.
* Presentations begin at 6 p.m. Each presentation will last about 10 minutes, followed by a brief * Q&A before the next talk begins. The talks will end around 7:15 and there will be an opportunity for more Q&A with the full panel of speakers.
* Snacks will be provided.
* Should the program reach seating capacity, we will allow more folks to enter for standing room only access. Arrive before 6 p.m. to help ensure you can save a seat.
* We will attempt to record the program and provide a link to registrants.
* Restrooms and water fountain are available in the museum.
* The gift shop will be open and Members receive 10% off!
* Explore other fire ecology resources here: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/fire-ecology-and-the-czu-lightning-complex/
Join a panel of experts from Amah Mutsun Land Trust, Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association, Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, Resource Conservation District of Santa Cruz County, and Sempervirens Fund at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History for a series of talks exploring this question and the many ways that local groups are managing the landscape both for and with fire.
Thursday, August 10, 2023
6-8 p.m.
Free with Admission*
Preregistration Recommended:
https://64432.blackbaudhosting.com/64432/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=f422cb72-9187-4f78-a7e1-39b44e873f2a
Email events [at] santacruzmuseum.org with any questions, accommodation requests, or if you have trouble registering.
Mix and mingle with speakers beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E. Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
*$4 Adults | $2 Students/Seniors | Free for Youth Under 18
What to Expect
* Mix and mingle with the speakers 5:30-6 p.m.
* Presentations begin at 6 p.m. Each presentation will last about 10 minutes, followed by a brief * Q&A before the next talk begins. The talks will end around 7:15 and there will be an opportunity for more Q&A with the full panel of speakers.
* Snacks will be provided.
* Should the program reach seating capacity, we will allow more folks to enter for standing room only access. Arrive before 6 p.m. to help ensure you can save a seat.
* We will attempt to record the program and provide a link to registrants.
* Restrooms and water fountain are available in the museum.
* The gift shop will be open and Members receive 10% off!
* Explore other fire ecology resources here: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/fire-ecology-and-the-czu-lightning-complex/
For more information: https://www.santacruzmuseum.org/8-10-natur...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 9:45AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network