San Francisco: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Harry Bridges Club
Location Details:
Starbucks - outside of store
1501 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115
1501 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA, 94115
Join us in supporting Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.
Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.
This actions is part of a Nationwide Day of Action of customers and allies mobilizing to demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 8:53AM
