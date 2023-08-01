From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Waymo Blames The Dog: Stop Waymo & Cruise Destruction Of Jobs, Safety & The Environment!
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP, TW
Location Details:
California Public Utility Commission
505 Van Ness St/McAllister
San Francisco
505 Van Ness St/McAllister
San Francisco
8/7/23 Press Conference: Stop Waymo & Cruise Destruction Of Jobs, Safety & The Environment!
Waymo Blames The Dog and Stop Using Us As Guinie Pigs!
Monday August 7, 2023 11:30 AM Press Conference
California Pubic Utility Commission
505 Van Ness at McAllister St.
San Francisco
On Monday August 7, 2023 there will be a hearing by the California Public Utility Commission to hear from the public about the hundreds of Robo taxis in San Francisco. This was forced after protests from the community, taxi workers, drivers, environmentalists, firefighters and supporters of public transportation.This is also the privatization of public transportation which is threatened.
The CPUC is run by the tech billionaries have allowed this AI technology to be tested on the people and animals in San Francisco. Besides killing animals they have blocked emergency zones for fire services and put lives in jeopardy. The Mayor and police have also refused to impound these cars that are flagrantly violating the vehicle code which means that they have a double standard for the treatment of these vehicles.
The are using San Franciscan’s as guinie pigs to test their AI and algorithms and these robo cars are backing up the streets adding to congestion.
If this is approved it will spread out in LA and throughout country putting milions out of work and many will end up homeless adding to the crisis in San Francisco.
The Commission as well has no concern about the social and economic costs because Govenor Gavin Newsom who appoints the Commissioners takes money from these same companies and billionaires. In fact a former Waymo lawyer John Reynolds spent three years defending this company and continues to represent them on the board of the CPUC.
There is also no research on the effect of these rebo cars for the public and workers.
Waymo owned by Google and Cruise by GM if allowed to operate 200 taxi robo cars 24 hours a day will destroy the taxi industry and also destroy the jobs of thouands of UBER and Lyft drivers and millions of truck drivers.
Seniors and disabled will be severly impacted who need care in their transportation.
We need the introduction of AI to benefit working people and the public and not billionaire tech barons who only care about increasing their profits and control of our city, country and the world.
Join the Press Confenence and Special Unvieling of Mural Painting by Andrew Kong Knight
Waymo Blames The Dog and Stop Using Us As Guinie Pigs
Monday August 7, 2023 11:30 AM Press Conference CPUC
Thursday August 10, 2023 9:30 Press Conference &a At CPUC Vote On
Sponsored by
Taxi Cab Workers Alliance
http:/http://www.sftwa.org
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
Alliance For Independent Workers
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707150259705593&set=p.707150259705593
United Public Worker For Action UPWA
For more information
info [at] ufclp.org
Additional Media:
“Put on the brakes” Robotaxi Protest to keep SF Streets Safe!
https://countercurrents.org/2023/06/put-on-the-brakes-robotaxi-protest-to-keep-sf-streets-safe/
Yes, many self-driving car opponents are Luddites. That’s not the insult you think it is
https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/article/waymo-self-driving-cars-18189944.php
San Francisco Officials: Ex-Cruise Lawyer John Reynolds Should Not Vote on 24/7 Robotaxis
https://sfstandard.com/2023/07/14/state-regulator-who-worked-for-cruise-should-abstain-from-robotaxi-vote-say-san-francisco-lawmakers/
Autonomous Vehicle Company Caught in a Lie at Board of Supervisor’s Meeting By IBT 665
https://teamster.org/2023/05/teamsters-halt-waymo-in-san-francisco/
STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Waymo Blames The Dog and Stop Using Us As Guinie Pigs!
Monday August 7, 2023 11:30 AM Press Conference
California Pubic Utility Commission
505 Van Ness at McAllister St.
San Francisco
On Monday August 7, 2023 there will be a hearing by the California Public Utility Commission to hear from the public about the hundreds of Robo taxis in San Francisco. This was forced after protests from the community, taxi workers, drivers, environmentalists, firefighters and supporters of public transportation.This is also the privatization of public transportation which is threatened.
The CPUC is run by the tech billionaries have allowed this AI technology to be tested on the people and animals in San Francisco. Besides killing animals they have blocked emergency zones for fire services and put lives in jeopardy. The Mayor and police have also refused to impound these cars that are flagrantly violating the vehicle code which means that they have a double standard for the treatment of these vehicles.
The are using San Franciscan’s as guinie pigs to test their AI and algorithms and these robo cars are backing up the streets adding to congestion.
If this is approved it will spread out in LA and throughout country putting milions out of work and many will end up homeless adding to the crisis in San Francisco.
The Commission as well has no concern about the social and economic costs because Govenor Gavin Newsom who appoints the Commissioners takes money from these same companies and billionaires. In fact a former Waymo lawyer John Reynolds spent three years defending this company and continues to represent them on the board of the CPUC.
There is also no research on the effect of these rebo cars for the public and workers.
Waymo owned by Google and Cruise by GM if allowed to operate 200 taxi robo cars 24 hours a day will destroy the taxi industry and also destroy the jobs of thouands of UBER and Lyft drivers and millions of truck drivers.
Seniors and disabled will be severly impacted who need care in their transportation.
We need the introduction of AI to benefit working people and the public and not billionaire tech barons who only care about increasing their profits and control of our city, country and the world.
Join the Press Confenence and Special Unvieling of Mural Painting by Andrew Kong Knight
Waymo Blames The Dog and Stop Using Us As Guinie Pigs
Monday August 7, 2023 11:30 AM Press Conference CPUC
Thursday August 10, 2023 9:30 Press Conference &a At CPUC Vote On
Sponsored by
Taxi Cab Workers Alliance
http:/http://www.sftwa.org
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
Alliance For Independent Workers
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707150259705593&set=p.707150259705593
United Public Worker For Action UPWA
For more information
info [at] ufclp.org
Additional Media:
“Put on the brakes” Robotaxi Protest to keep SF Streets Safe!
https://countercurrents.org/2023/06/put-on-the-brakes-robotaxi-protest-to-keep-sf-streets-safe/
Yes, many self-driving car opponents are Luddites. That’s not the insult you think it is
https://www.sfchronicle.com/opinion/article/waymo-self-driving-cars-18189944.php
San Francisco Officials: Ex-Cruise Lawyer John Reynolds Should Not Vote on 24/7 Robotaxis
https://sfstandard.com/2023/07/14/state-regulator-who-worked-for-cruise-should-abstain-from-robotaxi-vote-say-san-francisco-lawmakers/
Autonomous Vehicle Company Caught in a Lie at Board of Supervisor’s Meeting By IBT 665
https://teamster.org/2023/05/teamsters-halt-waymo-in-san-francisco/
STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 8:41PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network