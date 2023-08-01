Antioch: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize

Date:

Monday, August 07, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

SEIU 1021

Location Details:

Starbucks

2504 Somersville Rd

Antioch, CA, 94509

Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.



Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.



Join SEIU 1021 as we support Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.