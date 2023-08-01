From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Antioch: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SEIU 1021
Location Details:
Starbucks
2504 Somersville Rd
Antioch, CA, 94509
Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.
Join SEIU 1021 as we support Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 6:14PM
