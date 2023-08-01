top
East Bay Labor & Workers

Emeryville: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize

adopt_a_store_day_of_action_1.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Federation of Teachers AFT 1078
Location Details:
Starbucks
3839 Emery Street
Emeryville, CA, 94608
FB: https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleyFederationOfTeachersLocal1078/

Join Berkeley Federation of Teachers - AFT Local 1078 in support of Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.

Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.

Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.

Join us as Starbucks customers and allies mobilize to demand Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.

Go to link to RSVP for more info.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 6:01PM
