FB: https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleyFederationOfTeachersLocal1078/ Join Berkeley Federation of Teachers - AFT Local 1078 in support of Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.Join us as Starbucks customers and allies mobilize to demand Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.Go to link to RSVP for more info.