From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Emeryville: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Federation of Teachers AFT 1078
Location Details:
Starbucks
3839 Emery Street
Emeryville, CA, 94608
3839 Emery Street
Emeryville, CA, 94608
FB: https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleyFederationOfTeachersLocal1078/
Join Berkeley Federation of Teachers - AFT Local 1078 in support of Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.
Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.
Join us as Starbucks customers and allies mobilize to demand Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.
Go to link to RSVP for more info.
Join Berkeley Federation of Teachers - AFT Local 1078 in support of Starbucks workers demanding their workers' rights to unionize.
Starbucks has built its business on claims of being a progressive company. Yet its union busting campaign doesn’t live up to these proclaimed values.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that Starbucks becomes the company they claim to be.
Join us as Starbucks customers and allies mobilize to demand Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.
Go to link to RSVP for more info.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 6:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network