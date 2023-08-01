From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize
Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SV Democratic Socialists of America
Location Details:
Starbucks - outside store across from SJ City Hall
181 E. Santa Clara Street
San Jose CA 95112
181 E. Santa Clara Street
San Jose CA 95112
Join Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America for a Nationwide Day of Action as we stand with Starbucks workers against the company's disgraceful union busting campaign.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have bravely organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that the company honor the workers who make Starbucks run by respecting their decision to unionize.
Come join us outside of Starbucks in Downtown San Jose (across from City Hall) as customers and allies mobilize to demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.
Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have bravely organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that the company honor the workers who make Starbucks run by respecting their decision to unionize.
Come join us outside of Starbucks in Downtown San Jose (across from City Hall) as customers and allies mobilize to demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 5:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network