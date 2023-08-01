top
South Bay Labor & Workers

San Jose: Solidarity with Starbucks Workers to Unionize

Date:
Monday, August 07, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SV Democratic Socialists of America
Location Details:
Starbucks - outside store across from SJ City Hall
181 E. Santa Clara Street
San Jose CA 95112

Join Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America for a Nationwide Day of Action as we stand with Starbucks workers against the company's disgraceful union busting campaign.

Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country have bravely organized against Starbucks’ union busting tactics – now it’s time for customers and allies to take a stand and demand that the company honor the workers who make Starbucks run by respecting their decision to unionize.

Come join us outside of Starbucks in Downtown San Jose (across from City Hall) as customers and allies mobilize to demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respect workers’ rights.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 5:50PM
