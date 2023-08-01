Banner for Peace & Justice

Date:

Friday, August 04, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Workers United

Location Details:

On the pedestrian bridge over Geary at Webster near Japantown



Join Revolutionary Workers United Front and Banner for Peace and Justice on Friday, 8/4 from 1-2pm.



We'll display a variety of Peace and Justice banners.

Free Assange

Stop the War on the Poor

Hate has no Home Here

Demilitarize

Free Mumia

Recall Jenkins



and have peace flags up on the bridge (Geary at Webster).

Other messages of peace and justice are most welcome.

We will hold signs for both motorists and pedestrians crossing on the bridge.

Chalking messages of peace will also be a part of this action.

For the sake of the planet and all life, we demand an end to war!