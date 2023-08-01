Organizing Meeting for Days of Reparations to African People

Date:

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Wendy Snyder

Location Details:

Register on Zoom:

We invite you to our next meeting to build the Days of Reparations to African People in Oakland. We meet every Thursday at 7pm pacific time on zoom. We are white people organizing for reparations in support of Black Star Industries.



The African People's Socialist Party and the Hands Off Uhuru! campaign has carried out a brilliant counteroffensive this past year to expose the US government’s attack on the African People’s Socialist Party. There is overwhelming international support for the Party expressed most recently through the formation of an anti-colonial free speech coalition.

The Hands Off Uhuru Fightback Coalition is comprised of over 35 organizations and individuals which has endorsed the 15th Annual Black is Back Coalition March on the White House, Nov. 4, 2023. By joining the work to build the Days of Reparations to African People in Oakland, we are contributing to a $30,000 fundraiser for Black Star Industries, and also spreading the work of the



Please mark your calendars for the Days of Reparations to African People 2023 Oakland event on October 2nd Our theme this year is No to FBI War on Black Liberation: Days of Reparations.

Uhuru means freedom!